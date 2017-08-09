sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Worldwide Insulin Pump Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2023: Analysis By Product Types, End Users & Regions

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Worldwide Insulin Pump Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global insulin pumps market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments - product types, end-users, and regions.

The factors such as re-sales of insulin pumps and the increased adoption of advanced technology products are the opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among people about diabetes and glucose monitoring devices has a significant impact on the growth of the global insulin pumps market.

The regions covered in the report are the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW). The Americas is set to be the leading region for the insulin pumps market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and ROW are set to be the emerging regions. The markets in India, Brazil, and China are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the prevalence of diabetes and lifestyle diseases in these countries is high. These countries are set to be the target regions for the players due to the large untapped market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Animas Corp.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Carestream Health Inc.
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Insulet Corp.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

7 End User: Market Size and Analysis

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

9 Market Attractiveness

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Profiles

12 Companies to Watch For

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/87c9j6/worldwide_insulin

