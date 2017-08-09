Wanda's Donation to Quake-Stricken Jiuzhaigou Pushes Company's Disaster Relief to over RMB500 Million

- Wanda Group, one of China's largest private donors and one of the earliest enterprises to step forward in natural disaster moments, has donated a total of RMB500.3 million to areas hit by natural disasters.

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalian Wanda Group made a RMB10 million donation to the earthquake-stricken area of Jiuzhaigou today, bringing the company's total natural-disaster relief contribution to more than 500 million.

On the evening of 8th August, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Jiuzhaigou County in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province, inflicting heavy casualties and property losses. On the morning of 9th August, Chairman of Wanda Group Wang Jianlin, decided to donate RMB10 million (US$1.5 million) to help earthquake relief in the area through the Charity Federation in Sichuan Province.

Wanda Group always steps forward to take responsibility in significant disasters and offers donation with quick reaction. During Wenchuan Earthquake, Yushu Earthquake, Ludian Earthquake and other natural disasters, Wanda Group was one of the companies that made the earliest and the most generousdonations.

To date, Wanda Group has donated RMB500.3 million in total to areas hit by natural disasters.

In June 2017, Wanda Group donated RMB20 million as Special Rescue Fund for victims' rescuing and homeland reconstruction soon after an unexpected landslide in Xinmo Village, Diexi Town, Maoxian County, Aba State in Sichuan Province. It was the largest corporate donation that the Charity Federation in Sichuan Province had received since then.

In August 2014, Wanda Group donated RMB10 million for disaster relief right after a 6.5-magnitute earthquake struck Ludian County, Zhaotong City of Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In August 2013, Wanda Group donated RMB300,000 to Qingyuan County of Fushun City, which was severely hit by torrential rainstorms. Spontaneous disaster relief donation activities was organized by local employees of Wanda Group and a sum of close to RMB40,000 was raised in half a day that went towards purchasing relief supplies.

In April 2013, Wanda Group donated RMB100 million soon after Lushan was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Ya'an City, Sichuan Province, resulting in 196 people dead, 24 missing, at least 11,826 injured with more than 968 seriously injured.

In April 2010, Wanda Group contributed RMB100 million to Yushu, Qinghai Province, after a major earthquake hit the area. Chairman Wang Jianlin was recognized as a National Model for Earthquake Relief Work by the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission for his contributions during the 2010 Yushu Earthquake.

In May 2008, Wanda Group was the first enterprise in China to make donations to the quake-affected zones after the Sichuan Earthquake. Total donations made by Wanda Group reached RMB350 million, one of the largest sums donated by private Chinese enterprises.

Wanda Group takes as its corporate mission to "jointly create wealth for the public welfare of the society" and has always been the first to stand out at critical moments to actively assist in disaster relief. For the past 29 years, Wanda Group has donated about RMB5.5 billion to numerous charitable causes, making it one of the country's largest private donors. On seven separate occasions, Wanda Group has received the China Charity Award, China's highest honor in the field of philanthropy. Wanda is the only seven-time recipient of the award among China's companies.