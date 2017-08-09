09.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Berenberg Research (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) &x25CF; Q1 reported post-PPA EBIT and EPS came in at €329m and €1.18, respectively, versus our forecast of €297m and €1.20 and Bloomberg consensus at €276m and €1.03. Adjusted EBIT was €332m versus our €300m forecast. &x25CF; Net debt came in at €3.35bn, versus €3.2bn the prior quarter and our c€3.4bn forecast. &x25CF; Q1 2017/18 divisional post-PPA EBIT results: Steel came in at €150m (Q4 2016/17: €107m; Q1 2016/17: €21m); High...

