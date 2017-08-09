

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $52.66 million, or $0.70 per share. This was up from $19.85 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.6% to $356.32 million. This was up from $241.35 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $52.66 Mln. vs. $19.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 165.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 159.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $356.32 Mln vs. $241.35 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.6%



