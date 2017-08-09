sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 09.08.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.08.2017 | 12:26
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 8

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 8 August 2017 were:

76.39p  Capital only
77.69p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the issue of a further 500,000 shares on 12 December 2016,
the Company now has 118,768,000 ordinary shares in issue, and the unaudited NAV
above has been calculated on this basis.

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

© 2017 PR Newswire