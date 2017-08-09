

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy is forecast to grow at a steady pace in the third quarter, according to the monthly business survey published by the Bank of France on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product is forecast to expand 0.5 percent in the third quarter, the same pace as seen in the second quarter.



The business confidence index in manufacturing rose to 105 in July from 103 in June. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 103.



In July, industrial production rebounded following a sluggish June. Business leaders expect production to continue to expand in August.



The confidence index in services dropped to 99 in July from 100 a month ago. Leaders forecast service sector activity to grow moderately in August.



The business sentiment indicator in construction came in at 102, down from 103 in June. The sector is expected to firm slightly in August.



