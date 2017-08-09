Global Silicon Photonics Technologies and Markets Report 2017: Data from 2016, Estimates for 2017 and Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Photonic Integrated Circuits is Expected to Increase from $539 Million in 2017 to $1.8 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 27.5%

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for photonic integrated circuit (IC) technology.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimated for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

In-depth breakdown and analysis of the photonic integrated circuit market by application, by components, and by materials.

Definition of the market by supply chain, value chain, and future outlook and expectations.

Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



Market Definition

Roadmap of Photonic Integrated Circuits

Current Trends and Outlook

Key Highlights by Major Market Participants

4: Market Breakdown by Type of Component



Laser (Optical Laser)

Modulators

Detectors

Attenuators

Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)

Optical Amplifiers

5: Market Breakdown by Type of Integration

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Differentiation of Integration Methods

6: Market Breakdown by Type of Raw Material

Indium Phosphide

Gallium Arsenide

Lithium Niobate

Silica-on-Silicon

Silicon

Others (Silicon Dioxide, Silicon Nitride, SOI, Ge, SiGe)

7: Market Breakdown by Type of Application

Optical Communications

Sensing

Biophotonics

Optical Signal Processing

8: Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Rest of the World (RoW)

Global Issues in the Development of PICs

9: Patent Review

Significant Patents

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Region

10: Market Share Analysis

11: Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Aifotec AG

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)

Broadcom Ltd.

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emcore Corp.

Enablence Technologies Inc.

Finisar Corp.

Freescale Semiconductor

Hewlett Packard

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infinera Corp.

Intel Corp.

IPG Photonics

Kaiam Corp.

Luxtera Inc.

M/A-Com Technology Solutions Inc.

Mellanox Technologies

Neophotonics Corp.

Oclaro Inc.

Onechip Photonics

Oracle Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

12: Factors Impacting Growth

