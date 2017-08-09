sprite-preloader
Global Silicon Photonics Technologies and Markets Report 2017: Data from 2016, Estimates for 2017 and Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Silicon Photonics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Market for Photonic Integrated Circuits is Expected to Increase from $539 Million in 2017 to $1.8 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 27.5%

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for photonic integrated circuit (IC) technology.
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimated for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
  • In-depth breakdown and analysis of the photonic integrated circuit market by application, by components, and by materials.
  • Definition of the market by supply chain, value chain, and future outlook and expectations.
  • Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

  • Market Definition
  • Roadmap of Photonic Integrated Circuits
  • Current Trends and Outlook
  • Key Highlights by Major Market Participants

4: Market Breakdown by Type of Component

  • Laser (Optical Laser)
  • Modulators
  • Detectors
  • Attenuators
  • Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)
  • Optical Amplifiers

5: Market Breakdown by Type of Integration

  • Monolithic Integration
  • Hybrid Integration
  • Module Integration
  • Differentiation of Integration Methods

6: Market Breakdown by Type of Raw Material

  • Indium Phosphide
  • Gallium Arsenide
  • Lithium Niobate
  • Silica-on-Silicon
  • Silicon
  • Others (Silicon Dioxide, Silicon Nitride, SOI, Ge, SiGe)

7: Market Breakdown by Type of Application

  • Optical Communications
  • Sensing
  • Biophotonics
  • Optical Signal Processing

8: Market Breakdown by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • Rest of the World (RoW)
  • Global Issues in the Development of PICs

9: Patent Review

  • Significant Patents
  • Patent Review by Year
  • Patent Review by Region

10: Market Share Analysis

11: Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Aifotec AG
  • Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
  • Broadcom Ltd.
  • Ciena Corp.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Emcore Corp.
  • Enablence Technologies Inc.
  • Finisar Corp.
  • Freescale Semiconductor
  • Hewlett Packard
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Infinera Corp.
  • Intel Corp.
  • IPG Photonics
  • Kaiam Corp.
  • Luxtera Inc.
  • M/A-Com Technology Solutions Inc.
  • Mellanox Technologies
  • Neophotonics Corp.
  • Oclaro Inc.
  • Onechip Photonics
  • Oracle Corp.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Viavi Solutions Inc.

12: Factors Impacting Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2hhkm/silicon

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire