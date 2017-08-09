Global Silicon Photonics Technologies and Markets Report 2017: Data from 2016, Estimates for 2017 and Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Silicon Photonics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Photonic Integrated Circuits is Expected to Increase from $539 Million in 2017 to $1.8 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 27.5%
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for photonic integrated circuit (IC) technology.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimated for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- In-depth breakdown and analysis of the photonic integrated circuit market by application, by components, and by materials.
- Definition of the market by supply chain, value chain, and future outlook and expectations.
- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition
- Roadmap of Photonic Integrated Circuits
- Current Trends and Outlook
- Key Highlights by Major Market Participants
4: Market Breakdown by Type of Component
- Laser (Optical Laser)
- Modulators
- Detectors
- Attenuators
- Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)
- Optical Amplifiers
5: Market Breakdown by Type of Integration
- Monolithic Integration
- Hybrid Integration
- Module Integration
- Differentiation of Integration Methods
6: Market Breakdown by Type of Raw Material
- Indium Phosphide
- Gallium Arsenide
- Lithium Niobate
- Silica-on-Silicon
- Silicon
- Others (Silicon Dioxide, Silicon Nitride, SOI, Ge, SiGe)
7: Market Breakdown by Type of Application
- Optical Communications
- Sensing
- Biophotonics
- Optical Signal Processing
8: Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Global Issues in the Development of PICs
9: Patent Review
- Significant Patents
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Region
10: Market Share Analysis
11: Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Aifotec AG
- Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Ciena Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Emcore Corp.
- Enablence Technologies Inc.
- Finisar Corp.
- Freescale Semiconductor
- Hewlett Packard
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Infinera Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- IPG Photonics
- Kaiam Corp.
- Luxtera Inc.
- M/A-Com Technology Solutions Inc.
- Mellanox Technologies
- Neophotonics Corp.
- Oclaro Inc.
- Onechip Photonics
- Oracle Corp.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Viavi Solutions Inc.
12: Factors Impacting Growth
