Alzheimer's Drugs Market is Expected to Rise to US$6.4 Billion by 2025: Rising Awareness in Developing Countries to Boost Growth

ALBANY, New York, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Allergan plc and Novartis AG dominated the global Alzheimer's drugs market in 2016, their global market presence attributable to acquisitions of leading emerging brands. Other key players in the global Alzheimer's drugs market include Eisai Co Ltd, H Lundbeck A/S, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Merz Holding GmbH & Co KG, and Johnson & Johnson.

The wide scope for the Alzheimer's drugs market in emerging regions, due to lack of awareness about the disease in several underdeveloped countries, has made these regions crucial for global Alzheimer's drugs market players. However, players located in developed regions such as North America and Europe are likely to lead the global Alzheimer's drugs market in the coming years due to the widespread availability of Alzheimer's treatment channels in countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Germany.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global Alzheimer's Drugs Market is expected to exhibit a consistent 7.5% CAGR in the 2017-2025 forecast period. The market's revenue was valued at more than US$3.6 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$6.4 bn by 2025.

Browse Market Research Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/alzheimers-drugs-market.html

Memantine Likely to Dominate Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market

By drug class, the global Alzheimer's drugs market is segmented into cholinergic, memantine, combined drugs, and others. Of these, memantine is likely to remain the leading contributor to the global Alzheimer's drugs market in the coming years, due primarily to the paucity of effective drug classes in several developing regions. Combined drug treatment is also likely to remain a key contributor to the global Alzheimer's drugs market in the coming years due to the growing recognition of its efficacy and rising availability in developed countries.

North America is likely to remain the leading regional segment of the global Alzheimer's drugs market in the coming years due to the presence of several leading players, which has made distribution easier in the region. The North America Alzheimer's drugs market garnered revenue of US$1.7 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to more than US$3 bn by 2025 at a steady CAGR of 7.3%. The Asia Pacific Alzheimer's drugs market, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR, at 8.6%, in the 2017-2025 forecast period, with the region expected to rise from a revenue valuation of US$1.1 bn to close to US$2.3 bn therein.

Fill the form for an exclusive sample of this report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1245

Growing Prevalence of Alzheimer's in Developed Countries Propel Alzheimer's Drugs Market

The prime driver for the global Alzheimer's drugs market is the rising prevalence of the disease in developed Western countries. Several neurodegenerative diseases have risen in prevalence in countries such as the U.S. in recent years, leading to steady government support for drug development. This has resulted in a highly conducive atmosphere for the Alzheimer's drugs market in North America, leading to steady growth of the market in countries such as the U.S.

The rising awareness about neurodegenerative diseases in developing regions such as Asia Pacific is likely to be a key contributor to the global Alzheimer's drugs market in the coming years. In several countries in Southeast Asia, awareness about Alzheimer's disease remains limited, which has resulted in unstable healthcare systems and unsupportive research infrastructure. The high prices of advanced Alzheimer's drugs have also held back the Alzheimer's drugs market in underdeveloped countries in Asia Pacific. The growing support for mental care infrastructure from governments in several developing Asia Pacific countries is thus likely to drive the Alzheimer's drugs market in the region in the coming years.

The information in this preview comes from a Transparency Market Research report titled 'Alzheimer's Drugs Market (Drug class - Cholinergic, Memantine, and Combined Drug; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Sales) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025.'

Browse Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/alzheimers-drugs-market.htm

The global Alzheimer's drugs market is segmented as follows:

Global Alzheimer's Drug Market, by Drug Class

Cholinergic

Memantine

Combined Drug

Others

Global Alzheimer's Drug Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Global Alzheimer's Drug Market, by Geography

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Research Report:

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market (Disorder - Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Cerebrovascular Disease; Drug Type - Anticholinergic, Antiepileptic, Antipsychotic, Analgesics, Hypnotic & Sedative, Antihypertensive, and Anticoagulants; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and eCommerce) - Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/europe-neurological-disorder-drugs-market.html

Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/alzheimers-disease-therapeutics-diagnostics-market.html

Pulmonary Drugs Market (Drug Class - Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists (LABA), Antihistamines, Vasodilators, Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists (SABA), Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, MAbs, Enzymes, Antibiotics, and Antileukotrienes; Application - Asthma & COPD, Allergic Rhinitis, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and Cystic Fibrosis; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and E-commerce) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pulmonary-drugs-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog:https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

http://www.editiontruth.com/