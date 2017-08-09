The Crowd Invest Summit: Investor Town Hall Show Partners With Largest Equity Crowdfunding Summit on West Coast

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / https://crowdinvestsummit.com Crowd Invest Summit announced that Investor Town Hall, LLC, creator of Investor Town Hall Show is not only a media sponsor, but a media partner for this year's highly anticipated equity crowdfunding conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center on September 6th and 7th.

This year's conference in downtown Los Angeles has over 3,000 investors and entrepreneurs excited for another inspiring and motivational expo with a mission to educate and bring together accredited and non-accredited investors with startups, issuers and real estate investment opportunities under one roof according to one of the conference founders.

"With our partnership with Investor Town Hall Show, we are sure to provide the best possible conference coverage and multimedia exposure made available to investors that ultimately benefits startups and issuers on the expo floor," said Crowd Invest Summit Co-Founder, Alon Goren. "Presence on our expo floor is how many companies put together deals at last year's conference and Investor Town Hall was front and center having CEOs and founders telling their story to investors - on and off camera."

Goren said this one of the few conferences where you get real value out of contacts and networking that takes place at the summit. It's a small community of good people creating great companies.

Over the span of two days in September, the country's largest crowdfunding investment conference will feature keynote speaker, CNBC star and Billionaire Investor, Marcus Lemonis as well as the industry's top leaders such as Blockchain Capital's Managing Partner, Brock Pierce. From investors to equity firms and family offices in equities, real estate or cryptocurrencies, the Crowd Invest Summit is where the entrepreneurial spirit blazes trails to the revitalized American Dream.

Investor Town Hall Show's Host and Co-Founder, Daniel Wong said, "We are excited to be back and this time as a partner providing media coverage for such an amazing event."

"As soon as the new rule set by Title III of the JOBS Act went into effect, we saw how this was going to revolutionize how companies raise funds," Wong said. "This is a game-changer. No longer are companies restricted to traditional financing and are allowed to market security offerings to the average American."

Just this past June, Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics company that presented at last year's Crowd Invest Summit, completed a historic initial public offering under SEC Regulation A+ that raised nearly $8 Million with a hybrid Reg-A+ IPO. Now trading under ticker symbol "MYO," Myomo raised $5 Million from equity crowdfunding (the crowd) and $2.9 Million from private equity (accredited investors).

"The creators of the Crowd Invest Summit are experts and pioneers in the space and we could not be more grateful to be a part of the event," said Investor Town Hall Show's Executive Producer and Co-Founder, Lenny Castaneda. "Our CIS2017 coverage will help enhance awareness to new investing opportunities for retail investors, new financing avenues for issuers and insight into ICOs in the rapidly-growing cryptocurrency market."

About Investor Town Hall

Investor Town Hall, LLC is a media company that covers all markets from micro-cap to NASDAQ, equity crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency emerging markets. To watch previous shows and interviews, and for more information, visit us online at www.investortownhall.com.

About Crowd Invest Summit

Crowd Invest Summit is the largest investment focused crowdfunding event in the country. Founded by pioneers in the equity crowdfunding sector, Josef Holm and Alon Goren developed with the vision that every American - whether accredited or not - can now become equity investors thanks to the JOBS Act, which opened the doors for average Americans to invest in startups, real estate deals and IPOs that was only available to accredited investors. For more information on keynote speakers, registration information and our bleeding-edge panels visit us online at www.crowdinvestsummit.com.

SOURCE: The Crowd Invest Summit