HONG KONG, 2017-08-09 12:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky9 Capital, a leading China venture capital firm, announced that China industry veterans KS Chay, Dr. Kok Peng Teh, Bob Xu, and Jason Zeng have joined its Advisory Board to provide strategic advice and foster long-term partnerships.



KS Chay is Founder and Chairman of Enspire Capital, and previously he co-founded Singapore's first Nasdaq-listed technology company, Creative Technology Ltd (SGX:C76). Dr. Kok Peng Teh is currently Senior Advisor and Board Member for China International Capital Corporation, and he was President of Government of Singapore Special Investments (GIC) for over a decade until 2011. Mr. Bob Xu co-founded New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU), the largest provider of private education in China, and is one of China's most successful angel investors having founded ZhenFund in 2010. Mr. Jason Zeng co-founded Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and is currently Chairman of the angel-stage investment firm Decent Capital.



"We are honored to have industry veterans like KS Chay, Dr. Kok Peng Teh, Bob Xu, and Jason Zeng join our firm as our board of advisors," said Ron Cao, Founder and Managing Director of Sky9 Capital. "Mr. Chay and Dr. Teh come from a strong institutional approach to investing and can provide us with great guidance on how to continue to build out our organization. Bob and Jason are two of China's most successful entrepreneurs, so we gain great insights from their operational background as well as inspiration on how to build great businesses together with entrepreneurs."



Founded by China venture capital veteran Ron Cao, Sky9 Capital's mission is to partner with the next generation of entrepreneurs to create world-class companies that also have societal impact. With over 17 years of VC experience in both the US and China, Ron has invested in some of China's leading technology companies including: Tujia, China's largest AirBnB player; FangDuoDuo, China's largest online-to-offline real estate transaction platform; PPDai, China's largest pure-play microlending platform; and QingCloud, China's leading enterprise-grade cloud computing platform. Ron has been named by Forbes China as one of China's "Top Venture Capitalists" over multiple years and is honored by the World Economic Forum as one of its "Young Global Leaders".



Sky9 Capital's senior team consists of additional partners with strong venture capital and start-up experience. The team of Wei Hao, Jing Wang, Jonathan Qiu, and Tony Lo, have collectively over 30 years of venture capital experience in the US and China, and they previously worked at world-class technology companies such as Intel, Trilogy, Cisco, and Tencent. Their investments include PinDuoDuo, FaceU, Rong360, ZhaoGangWang, MaMaDaV, FangDuoDuo, JuMei, JingFuZhi, LuckyPai, and Dianping.



Sky9 Capital has completed six investments in its new fund, including ZhaoYouWang, the largest B2B marketplace for petroleum-related products in China; EZbuy, the leading Chinese cross-border e-commerce platform targeting the Southeast Asia market; and eBroker, the leading online platform for wealth management.



About Sky9 Capital Sky9 Capital is a leading early-stage China-focused technology venture capital firm. With its mission to partner with bold innovators to build world-class companies together and to make a positive impact on the world, Sky9 Capital specializes in the consumer Internet, enterprise, and deep technology sectors. With presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Silicon Valley, our firm approaches investing with a global perspective and selectively partners with early-stage companies that have exceptional founding teams, disruptive and scalable business models, or innovative and transformational technology. For more information, please visit www.sky9capital.com.



Contact: Anthony Lo Phone Number: +86-21-5238-3699 Email: tony@sky9capital.com