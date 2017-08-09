EDMONTON, ALBERTA and NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Stantec Inc. (TSX: STN)(NYSE: STN) -

Highlights

-- Gross revenue increased 26% from approximately $1.05 billion to $1.3 billion from Q2 16 to Q2 17 -- Organic gross revenue grew 4.5% from Q2 16 to Q2 17 -- EBITDA increased from $73.7 million to $158.1 million from Q2 16 to Q2 17, and adjusted EBITDA grew by 22% or $18.9 million -- Diluted EPS increased from $0.20 to $0.85 from Q2 16 to Q2 17, and adjusted diluted EPS grew by 38% from $0.37 to $0.51 -- Administrative and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased from 43.9% to 42.3% from Q2 16 to Q2 17 -- Proceeds from the Innovyze sale were used to repay debt by $221.3 million, and the transaction reduced goodwill and intangible assets by $194.4 million and $95.1 million respectively

Overview

Through execution of its consistent strategy of supplying expertise to clients through local offices around the world, Stantec gross revenue rose 26% from approximately $1.05 billion in Q2 16 to $1.3 billion in Q2 17. From Q2 16 to Q2 17, EBITDA rose from $73.7 million to $158.1 million. EBITDA was positively impacted by a decrease in administrative and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue, from 43.9% in Q2 16 to 42.3% in Q2 17. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 22% to $103.5 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased from $0.20 to $0.85, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 38% from $0.37 to $0.51.

Financial Summary ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the period ended June 30 (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per 2017 Q2 2016 Q2 share amounts and %) $ $ Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross revenue 1,318.6 1,046.6 26.0% EBITDA (note) 158.1 73.7 114.5% Adjusted EBITDA (note) 103.5 84.6 22.3% Net income 97.6 21.2 360.4% Adjusted net income (note) 57.9 39.5 46.6% Diluted earnings per share (EPS) 0.85 0.20 325.0% Adjusted diluted EPS (note) 0.51 0.37 37.8% Cash dividends declared per common share 0.1250 0.1125 11.1% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS are non-IFRS measures defined in the Critical Accounting Estimates, Developments, and Measures section of the Company's 2016 Annual Report and the Q2 17 Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Business Operating Unit and Geographic Results

Overall organic gross revenue growth of 4.5% was led by Stantec's Buildings business operating unit, which experienced organic gross revenue growth of 5.1% in Q2 17 compared to Q2 16. The Company attributes this growth to the mobilization of new project wins in Canada and new opportunities in the US Education sector. In Q2 17 compared to Q2 16, growth in the Canadian and US Transportation sectors helped lift Stantec's Infrastructure business operating unit to realize organic gross revenue growth of 4.6%; the Company's Water business operating unit experienced 4.1% organic gross revenue growth.

In Q2 17 compared to Q2 16, Stantec's Environmental Services business operating unit was stable, while organic revenue in the Energy & Resources business operating unit retracted 11.8%, a rate of retraction that slowed compared to 2016.

Executive Commentary

Bob Gomes, president and chief executive officer, noted that Stantec's second quarter results met executive expectations. "These results were in line with our expectations and establish the trend of recovery in 2017 that we outlined in the first quarter. Organic growth in the consulting business was good across most of our business operating units and all our geographies this quarter. Buildings experienced a strong quarter, with organic gross revenue growth of 5.1%. We also experienced good growth in Water and Infrastructure. Including Construction Services, we had overall organic growth of 4.5% in the second quarter of 2017. This growth demonstrates the continued success of our full integration acquisition strategy and our ability to win projects and execute work around the world across a diverse range of sectors."

Impact of Innovyze Sale

As projected last quarter, the Q2 17 sale of Innovyze (the water software business that was part of the acquisition of MWH Global) had a positive impact on earnings in the second quarter; sale proceeds were used to repay $221.3 million of the Company's revolving credit facility, reducing our interest payments. The sale of Innovyze also reduced goodwill and intangible assets by $194.4 million and $95.1 million respectively and reduced amortization of intangible assets by $1.2 million in Q2 17 compared to Q2 16.

The table below shows the impact of the Innovyze sale in the first and second quarters of 2017 and year to date:

Impact of Innovyze Transaction (In millions of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) Q1 17 Q2 17 YTD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross proceeds - 369.1 369.1 Estimated working capital adjustments - (15.3) (15.3) Transaction costs - (16.9) (16.9) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net proceeds from sale - 336.9 336.9 Net assets on close - (282.3) (282.3) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pre-tax gain on disposal - 54.6 54.6 ============================================================================ Impact on Taxes, Net Income, and EPS Current tax provision - (124.1) (124.1) Deferred taxes previously recorded on Innovyze net assets - 27.6 27.6 Deferred taxes recorded on held for sale classification (90.4) 92.4 2.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes expense (90.4) (4.1) (94.5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impact on net income (90.4) 50.5 (39.9) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impact on EPS - basic (0.79) 0.44 (0.35) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impact on EPS - diluted (0.79) 0.44 (0.35) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional Company Activity

During the second quarter of 2017, Stantec completed the transition of projects and the financial integration of MWH Americas Consulting Services into the Company's enterprise management system. MWH Global should be fully integrated in 2018.

In Q2 17, Stantec acquired Seattle-based Inventrix Engineering Inc. (Inventrix), adding 22 employees to the Company and enhancing the Buildings business operating unit in the United States. Inventrix provides expertise in mechanical engineering.

Also in the quarter, Stantec repurchased 465,713 shares for a total value of $14.4 million at an average price of $30.94 per share through its Normal Course Issuer Bid.

On July 13, 2017, Stantec declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.1250 per share to shareholders of record on June 30, 2017. On August 8, 2017, the Company again declared a dividend of $0.1250 per share, payable on October 12, 2017, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2017.

Subsequent Event

On July 28, 2017, Stantec acquired Denver-based RNL Facilities Corporation (RNL), adding approximately 130 employees to the Company's Buildings business operating unit. Along with Denver, RNL has offices in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Abu Dhabi. RNL provides expertise in architecture, interior design, urban design, and landscaping.

Executive Transition

During the second quarter, Stantec announced the retirement of president and chief executive officer, Bob Gomes, effective December 31, 2017, after almost nine years in that role. Bob will remain as a director on the Company's board. The board of directors chose Gord Johnston, executive vice president of Stantec's Infrastructure business operating unit, as the incoming president and chief executive officer. Gord Johnston has more than 30 years of industry leadership experience, including more than 20 years with Stantec. During his time at Stantec, Gord has taken on various roles, including business leader for the Water and Infrastructure business operating units, and has played an active role in helping guide the Company's strategic planning over the past nine years.

Conference Call and Company Information

Stantec's second quarter conference call - to be held Wednesday, August 9, at 7:00 AM MDT (9:00 AM EDT) - will be broadcast live and archived in the Investors section of stantec.com. Financial analysts wanting to participate in the earnings conference are invited to call 1-866-222-0265 (Canada and United States) or 1-416-640-5942 (international) and provide the operator with confirmation code 5088427.

About Stantec

We're active members of the communities we serve. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

The Stantec community unites approximately 22,000 employees working in over 400 locations across 6 continents. We collaborate across disciplines and industries to bring buildings, energy and resource, environmental, water, and infrastructure projects to life. Our work - engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, construction services, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation - begins at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships.

Our local strength, knowledge, and relationships, coupled with our world-class expertise, have allowed us to go anywhere to meet our clients' needs in more creative and personalized ways. With a long-term commitment to the people and places we serve, Stantec has the unique ability to connect to projects on a personal level and advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

Cautionary Statements

Stantec's EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS measures. For a definition and explanation of non-IFRS measures, refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates, Developments, and Measures section of the Company's 2016 Annual Report and the Company's 2017 Second Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated integration timeline for MWH Global. Any such statements represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's shareholders in understanding Stantec's operations, objectives, priorities, and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully manage our integration program and respond to changing market conditions for Stantec's services. Investors and the public should carefully consider these factors, other uncertainties, and potential events, as well as the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements, when relying on these statements to make decisions with respect to our Company.

For more information about how other material risk factors could affect results, refer to the Risk Factors section and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in our 2016 Annual Report and the 2017 Second Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis. Stantec's 40-F has been filed with the SEC, and you may obtain this document by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov. You may obtain our complete audited annual consolidated financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 (which form our 2016 Annual Report) by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov, on the CSA website at sedar.com, or at stantec.com. Alternatively, you may obtain a printed copy of the 2016 Annual Report free of charge from our Investor Contact noted below.

Design with community in mind

- Continued, Consolidated Statements of Financial Position and Consolidated Statements of Income attached -

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) June 30 December 31 2017 2016 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 203,529 210,903 Cash in escrow 3,436 8,844 Trade and other receivables 794,257 806,417 Unbilled revenue 475,350 421,829 Income taxes recoverable 51,152 46,705 Prepaid expenses 57,803 62,253 Other financial assets 17,513 20,890 Other assets 5,223 4,679 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 1,608,263 1,582,520 Non-current Property and equipment 210,170 213,931 Goodwill 1,581,812 1,828,061 Intangible assets 300,110 449,530 Investments in joint ventures and associates 9,722 9,220 Deferred tax assets 28,332 26,195 Other financial assets 166,236 160,056 Other assets 15,383 15,155 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 3,920,028 4,284,668 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Trade and other payables 664,262 718,197 Deferred revenue 209,751 201,766 Income taxes payable 5,307 1,795 Long-term debt 200,572 91,876 Provisions 30,134 36,011 Other financial liabilities 3,111 2,378 Other liabilities 21,698 20,795 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 1,134,835 1,072,818 Non-current Long-term debt 601,161 928,586 Provisions 83,208 80,664 Net employee defined benefit liability 46,331 50,490 Deferred tax liabilities 50,489 79,592 Other financial liabilities 7,504 7,591 Other liabilities 81,487 88,427 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 2,005,015 2,308,168 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shareholders' equity Share capital 873,741 871,822 Contributed surplus 19,736 18,736 Retained earnings 918,255 917,883 Accumulated other comprehensive income 100,100 167,287 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total shareholders' equity 1,911,832 1,975,728 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interests 3,181 772 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 3,920,028 4,284,668 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the two quarters For the quarter ended ended June 30 June 30 ------------------------------------------------ (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share 2017 2016 2017 2016 amounts) $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross revenue 1,318,681 1,046,642 2,594,941 1,802,025 Less subconsultant/subcontractor and other direct expenses 427,194 269,316 829,656 396,051 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net revenue 891,487 777,326 1,765,285 1,405,974 Direct payroll costs 412,186 360,420 813,606 649,929 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 479,301 416,906 951,679 756,045 Administrative and marketing expenses 377,247 341,630 757,981 613,307 Depreciation of property and equipment 13,568 12,547 27,474 22,604 Amortization of intangible assets 18,727 19,941 42,237 30,744 Net interest expense 6,204 10,843 13,812 13,931 Other net finance expense 1,361 2,524 3,550 3,652 Share of income from joint ventures and associates (1,252) (704) (1,985) (1,076) Foreign exchange (income) loss (1,053) (39) 163 65 Gain on disposition of a subsidiary (54,576) - (54,576) - Other income (557) (253) (1,344) (128) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income before income taxes 119,632 30,417 164,367 72,946 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes Current 18,857 6,868 28,382 20,909 Current tax on disposition of subsidiary 124,053 - 124,053 - Deferred (967) 2,378 1,810 245 Deferred tax on disposition of subsidiary (119,945) - (29,506) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total income taxes 21,998 9,246 124,739 21,154 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income for the period 97,634 21,171 39,628 51,792 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 114,045,875 106,207,939 114,087,887 100,049,233 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 114,355,587 106,621,988 114,454,989 100,451,362 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares outstanding, end of period 113,816,504 113,907,017 113,816,504 113,907,017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share Basic 0.86 0.20 0.35 0.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted 0.85 0.20 0.35 0.52 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Media Contact

Earl J. Woods

Stantec Media Relations

780-969-6544

earl.woods@stantec.com



Investor Contact

Sonia Kirby

Stantec Investor Relations

780-616-2785

sonia.kirby@stantec.com



