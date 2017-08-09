

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade gap increased notably in June from a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 310.1 million in June from EUR 163.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 208.9 million.



Exports climbed 12.2 percent year-over-year in June and imports surged by 25.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports dropped 1.8 percent in June, while imports rose by 7.4 percent.



