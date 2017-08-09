DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLifeToday™, is announcing its newest product line to be sold on the new HempLifeToday.com Website. New CannazALL Pets™ will feature CannazALL™ CBD products formulated specifically for pets and will be available within the next 30-60 days.

According to the APPA (American Pet Products Association), US residents spent over 60 billion dollars on pet products in 2015, up from 58 billion in 2014, and the trend is growing. Of this amount (in 2015), approximately 15 billion was spent on pet medications alone, and this is the multi-billion dollar market the Company expects CannazALL Pets™ to tap into.

Studies have shown that since all mammals have an Endocannabinoid System, pets, like humans, can benefit from CBD therapy the same as their owners. In fact, CBD has been shown to be effective in pets for: pain, arthritis, seizures, epilepsy, even anxiety, and more.

CEO James Ballas said, "It's remarkable all the customers who contact us and tell us how well our CannazALL products work for their pets, everything from pain management to seizures, and in certain cases the pets were taken off of medications altogether. This evidence, plus other information, and the fact that we want to be one of the first, and the biggest, to capture a large portion of this multi-billion dollar industry is why we are moving ahead with this new product. CannazALL Pets will be an exciting addition to our growing product line and we are happy to be helping the pet population as well."

COO Luke Dreyer adds, "With CannazALL™ Pets we can access pet owners through our extensive online reach, and be very competitive on pricing. We intend to market this product extensively as we proceed and with CannazALL Pets we can move into more markets and capture the biggest piece of the pet spending pie as possible."

The Company expects to have the introductory CBD products specifically formulated for pets and their special dosing needs available within the next 30-60 days, and the Company looks forward to keeping shareholders informed of progress in its entry into this multi-billion dollar market.

In addition, the Company is expecting to make an announcement concerning the new HempLifeToday.com Website over the next week.

About HempLife Today™

HempLife Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health-minded people who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Cannabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp., through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiaries HempLifeToday™ and CryptoBuy.com

HempLife Today™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include its popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

CryptoBuy.com focuses on the burgeoning new world of Crypto Currencies and is created to be a service to persons interested in tracking and trading the many existing and future Crypto Currencies worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "believes", and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact

Investor relations

IR@HempLifeToday.com



