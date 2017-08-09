SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced the successful completion of its phase one launch of talkEHR. MTBC is moving forward with mass media promotion of its next-generation, voice-enabled electronic health records (EHR) solution.

"We believe our self-learning, voice driven, electronic health records system will revolutionize the way physicians practice on a day-to-day basis," said Mahmud Haq, CEO, MTBC. He continued, "We are excited to be at the forefront of this emerging technology."

"Beginning this month, we are promoting talkEHR through a series of electronic and print advertisements in Medical Economics and Physician Practice, the largest media sources for physicians," said Karl Johnson, SVP Business Development, MTBC. Mr. Johnson continued saying, "We will also be communicating via television ads, targeted emails and trade shows."

Phase one implementation of talkEHR resulted in significant functionality enhancements that streamlined workflows to the electronic health record software. The product is ready for mass promotion to the medical community.

As part of the full launch, MTBC is offering the base talkEHR application free to all providers. The system will be monetized through a series of added value functions and support services at highly competitive prices. These items include, but are not limited to, electronic claims submission, electronic prescriptions, appointment scheduling, automated reminders and quality incentive support. Most importantly, MTBC will also be offering a full-service package that includes medical billing, for 2.95% of a physician's collections, which is expected to be a very popular selection.

talkEHR is designed to utilize natural language processing and artificial intelligence to allow providers and staff to rapidly learn, implement, and successfully run their medical practices. talkEHR also incorporates an integrated suite of mobile apps allowing a reduction in phone calls and repetitive tasks, making practice easier.

Healthcare providers interested in learning more can call (541) 237-8626, or visit www.talkEHR.com.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

