MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - August 09, 2017) - Mobile Helix, the maker of the LINK app for lawyers, will unveil LINK 3.3 with local edit using the Microsoft Word app at ILTACON 2017 on August 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. LINK 3.3 also features integration with Azure AD IRM and iOS Mail.

What's new in LINK 3.3

Local edit using the Microsoft Word app

Option to send a document using iOS Mail

Ability to read an NRL link in iOS Mail

Integration with Azure AD Information Rights Management

Secure in-app PDF annotation

Lighter, faster User Interface

LINK's direct integration with the Microsoft Word app fulfills a key request from CIOs -- the ability to use Word to edit documents, without the use of the Cloud. Another frequent request comes from lawyers who like the familiar use of iOS Mail. In response, firms may now opt to use the iOS Mail interface for two key functions: sending documents and viewing NRL attachments. LINK combines iManage Work® and NetDocuments® DMS with Outlook and the Microsoft Word app for a single app experience.

"LINK 3.3 is a significant step forward in enabling lawyers to review, edit, and share work product from their ever-present mobile devices," Seth Hallem, CEO and Co-founder of Mobile Helix. "At the same time, legal content is highly sensitive and its protection is increasingly critical. In our 3.3 release, LINK can be integrated with Microsoft Azure AD Information Rights Management. Only the AD user can decrypt a document, no matter where it resides. IRM is transparent to the user. Security is increased without encumbrance on the user."

LINK is a secure container app which can be remotely wiped. Data is always encrypted, at-rest with AES-256, and in-motion with TLS over HTTPS. LINK 3.3 offers integration with Azure AD Information Rights Management to protect document rights. With single sign-on, lawyers can access DMS, Outlook, SharePoint, the firm portal, network file shares, and web applications in one app. LINK uses Active Directory for first factor authentication and has built-in second factor authentication of Touch ID or PIN code. LINK is easy for lawyers to use, while protecting firm data.

Mobile Helix will be showing demos of LINK 3.3 in booth 703 at ILTACON 2017.

About Mobile Helix'

Mobile Helix, Inc. (www.mobilehelix.com) provides software solutions which enable lawyers to be productive from smartphones and tablets. LINK integrates iManage Work®, NetDocuments® DMS, Outlook, SharePoint, the firm portal, and web applications in a single encrypted app. Mobile Helix solutions deliver the high level of security required by clients in regulated industries yet are easy to use and affordable to deploy.