Global Flexible Displays Markets, Technologies and Applications 2016-2022 - Market Should Reach $3.1 Billion in 2017 and $12.6 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Markets, Technologies and Applications for Flexible Displays" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Flexible Displays Should Reach $3.1 Billion in 2017 and $12.6 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 32.4%
The report provides a snapshot of the market for flexible displays and the share of principal display technologies that constitute it. It also provides an overview of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies as well as back-end design aspects. Key front-end display emission technologies are explained in context to their suitability for flexible displays. The report also includes a high-level breakdown of the global market for flexible displays.
The report also reviews the global market for flexible displays in key applications, broken down by individual applications by display technologies and geographical regions in dollar sales as well as unit shipments. A review of patents analyzes the U.S. patents granted in the relevant areas of flexible displays.
Finally, the report presents vendor and stakeholder analysis with an overview of the major stakeholder classes engaged in flexible display commercialization. It also analyzes the activities of key players in this domain.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Overview of Flexible Displays
- Definition
- Introduction to Display Components
- Present-day Display Technologies
- Implications of Flexibility
- Dynamic Interferometry
- Front-end Emission (Display) Technologies
- Organic Light Emitting Diode
- Electrophoretic Displays
- Electrowetting, ChLCD and OLCD
- Printing and Lithography Technologies
- Substrate Fabrication Methodologies
- Breakdown by Region
- Breakdown by Applications
- Challenges in Flexible Display Synthesis and Industry Solutions
4: Global Market for Flexible Displays in Key Applications
- E-Book Readers and Tablets
- Notebooks and Personal Computers
- Mobile Phones and Smartphones
- Gaming Devices and Media Players
- Automotive and Navigation
- Smart Cards and Other Cards
- Signage and Billboards
- Retail and Logistics
- Wearables and Defense
5: Patent Analysis
- Trends by Functional Categories
- Trends by Year
- Trends by Country
- Trends by Assignee
6: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Challenges and Display Technologies
- Stakeholder Approach to Problem Solving
- End-Application Dynamics and Market Opportunity
7: Company Profiles
- Longevity Dilemma
- Delaying Factors
- Hope Ahead
- Stakeholder Categories
- Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lnm238/global_markets
