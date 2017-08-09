Global Flexible Displays Markets, Technologies and Applications 2016-2022 - Market Should Reach $3.1 Billion in 2017 and $12.6 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Flexible Displays Should Reach $3.1 Billion in 2017 and $12.6 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 32.4%

The report provides a snapshot of the market for flexible displays and the share of principal display technologies that constitute it. It also provides an overview of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies as well as back-end design aspects. Key front-end display emission technologies are explained in context to their suitability for flexible displays. The report also includes a high-level breakdown of the global market for flexible displays.



The report also reviews the global market for flexible displays in key applications, broken down by individual applications by display technologies and geographical regions in dollar sales as well as unit shipments. A review of patents analyzes the U.S. patents granted in the relevant areas of flexible displays.



Finally, the report presents vendor and stakeholder analysis with an overview of the major stakeholder classes engaged in flexible display commercialization. It also analyzes the activities of key players in this domain.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview of Flexible Displays

Definition

Introduction to Display Components

Present-day Display Technologies

Implications of Flexibility

Dynamic Interferometry

Front-end Emission (Display) Technologies

Organic Light Emitting Diode

Electrophoretic Displays

Electrowetting, ChLCD and OLCD

Printing and Lithography Technologies

Substrate Fabrication Methodologies

Breakdown by Region

Breakdown by Applications

Challenges in Flexible Display Synthesis and Industry Solutions

4: Global Market for Flexible Displays in Key Applications

E-Book Readers and Tablets

Notebooks and Personal Computers

Mobile Phones and Smartphones

Gaming Devices and Media Players

Automotive and Navigation

Smart Cards and Other Cards

Signage and Billboards

Retail and Logistics

Wearables and Defense

5: Patent Analysis

Trends by Functional Categories

Trends by Year

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee

6: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Challenges and Display Technologies

Stakeholder Approach to Problem Solving

End-Application Dynamics and Market Opportunity

7: Company Profiles

Longevity Dilemma

Delaying Factors

Hope Ahead

Stakeholder Categories

Company Profiles

