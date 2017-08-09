Structural Foam Market Size Worth $42.2 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global structural foam marketis expected to reach USD 42.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth at 5.8%CAGR owing to Increasing infrastructure spending, particularly on residential & commercial buildings, has been a key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand from material handling, automobile, and electrical & electronics, is also likely to contribute to the product demand over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Increasing construction spending, particularly in emerging markets of Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa is expected to drive injection molded structural foam demand in these regions. Besides, positive outlook of the global automotive and packaging industries coupled with versatile properties of structural foams including better heat and pressure resistance increases their application scope in various industries.

However, volatility in prices of essential raw materials along with the growing environmental issues concerning their disposal is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On account of these concerns, many of the industry participants are aiming to develop bio-based foams using the injection molding technique.

Key market players such as SABIC, One Plastic Group, and Covestro AG are among the companies involved in the production and distribution of the products and have established themselves as key market participants and have high integration throughout the value chain.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Structural Foam Market Analysis By Product (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyurethane) By Application (Material Handling, Construction, Automotive, Electronics), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/structural-foam-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global structural foam demand was 4,059.0 kilo tons in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025

Polyethylene foam segment was the largest product segment in 2016 and is expected to generate revenue over USD 15.62 billion by 2025

by 2025 Global structural foam in automotive segment was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2016 and is projected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period

in 2016 and is projected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period The U.S. structural foam market in building & construction was 518.8 kilo tons in 2016 and is likely to reach an overall volume of 851.6 tons by 2025

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the next few years owing to various advances across key regions, especially in the India and China . In terms of revenue, the regional market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025

is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the next few years owing to various advances across key regions, especially in the and . In terms of revenue, the regional market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025 Key market participants include Armacell International S.A., BASF, Diab International AB, The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, One Plastic Group, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries and others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Furan Resins Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/furan-resins-market

Melamine Formaldehyde Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/melamine-formaldehyde-market

Antimicrobial Plastic Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antimicrobial-plastic-market

Plastic Dielectric Films Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-dielectric-films-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global structural foam market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Structural Foam Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Polyethylene Polypropylene Polystyrene Polyurethane Others

Structural Foam Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Material Handling Building & Construction Automotive Electrical & Electronics Others

Structural Foam Regional Outlook (Volume, Kio Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: www.grandviewresearch.com



