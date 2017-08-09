VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SKP)(OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to report the encouraging results from surface sampling undertaken in June 2017 at its wholly owned Mahtin gold property. Rock chip samples from skarn material over an area extending for 900 m returned grades up to 9.20 g/t Au. Additional samples from an area previously thought to be unmineralized graded up to 2.20 g/t Au. A RAB drill program of six holes totaling 630m has been completed in this area. Results are pending.

Samples grading up to 293 g/t silver were also returned from an area 1km to the east of the drilled area suggesting mineralization extends into the adjacent valley. The results received to date suggest an area of interest extending over a 2km strike length. Additional step out sample results are pending. The majority of sulphides observed and encouraging gold and silver grades are from limestone skarns around the periphery of the Sprague Creek Stock. Additionally, arsenopyrite bearing quartz veins were sampled from within the granodiorite stock itself for which results are also pending.

The May-Qu target, 17 kilometers to the southeast of Mahtin North target has also been mapped and sampled. Initial results from grab sampling have returned assays including 2.22 g/t Au, 2.12g/t Au and 1.74 g/t Au. A RAB drill program of three holes totaling 300m has also been completed here.

Further assays are pending from the laboratory for both surface sampling and the initial drilling. Results will be released when these are finalized.

QA/QC

The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC program with respect to the preparation, shipping, analysis and checking of all samples and data from the properties. Quality control for field sampling and drill samples at the Company's projects covers the complete chain of custody of samples, including sample handling procedures and analytical-related work, plus the insertion of standard and blank materials. The QA/QC program also includes data verification procedures. ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada (ISO 17025:2005 accreditation) assayed all samples from the current field program using fire assay and ICP Mass Spectroscopy methods.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andy Randell, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of StrikePoint Gold. Mr. Randell is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

For further information, please review the Corporate Presentation on the StrikePoint Gold Inc. website for a more detailed, comprehensive review of the 2017 exploration program: http://www.strikepointgold.com/images/Yukon-Properties-Presentation.pdf

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

Shawn Khunkhun, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

StrikePoint Gold Inc.

Shawn Khunkhun

604-602-1440

sk@strikepointgold.com

www.strikepointgold.com



