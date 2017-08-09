MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2017 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 16.0% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q2 2017 Business and Financial Highlights

-- Revenue increased by 6.3% to $314.4 million in Q2 2017 compared to Q2 2016 -- Adjusted EBITDA was $37.3 million in Q2 2017 compared to $35.9 million in Q2 2016, up 3.9% -- TAD Products sales and profits continue to be strong, in line with previously set targets -- AFH business segment improved profitability -- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 16, 2017

We are pleased with our second quarter Adjusted EBITDA performance of $37.3 million, despite the continued upward trend of pulp market prices to near peak levels in Canadian dollars. Supported by new customers and higher manufacturing efficiency, TAD products sales and profits continue to meet our targets in the U.S., while the Away-from-Home business started to get the benefits from new production lines," said Mario Gosselin, CEO of KP Tissue and KPLP.

"We are pleased by the progress achieved in Crabtree with our new paper machine project, representing a total investment of $55 million. The project is on time and on budget, and in the third quarter we will start the commissioning process and will incur some start-up costs. Considering the commercial ramp-up phase in 2017, we expect to achieve a positive contribution from the project in the first quarter of 2018.

"A selling price increase to our Canadian retail customers was announced in late July 2017 and will take effect in the fourth quarter. This price increase will partially offset a double digit increase in pulp market prices over the past year as well as increases in other commodity costs in Canadian dollars.

"Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2017 is expected to decrease over Q3 2016 due to higher input costs but increase sequentially over Q2 2017 due to higher promotional activities in Q3," concluded Mr. Gosselin.

KPLP Q2 2017 Financial Results

Revenue in Q2 2017 was $314.4 million, compared to $295.8 million in Q2 2016, an increase of $18.6 million or 6.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume and the favourable impact of foreign exchange on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales in Q2 2017 increased to $267.1 million, compared to $249.9 million in Q2 2016, primarily due to higher sales volumes, an increase in fibre and natural gas prices and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange on U.S. dollar denominated costs, as well as higher freight and warehousing costs, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives and the impact of capital projects. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 85.0% in Q2 2017 compared to 84.5% in Q2 2016.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in Q2 2017 were $22.5 million, compared to $22.0 million in Q2 2016. The increase was primarily due to higher selling expenses related to higher sales volume and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.2% in Q2 2017, compared to 7.4% in Q2 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2017 was $37.3 million, compared to $35.9 million in Q2 2016, primarily due to increased sales volume and the benefit of cost reduction initiatives and capital projects, partially offset by higher commodity, logistics and SG&A costs and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange.

Net income in Q2 2017 was $9.9 million, compared to $12.0 million in Q2 2016, primarily due to an increase in the change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability of $2.5 million and an increase in tax expense of $1.3 million. These increases were partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million.

Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line within covenant limitations, was $80.3 million as of June 25, 2017, compared to $88.6 million as of March 26, 2017.

KPT Q2 2017 Financial Results

KPT incurred a net loss of $0.6 million in Q2 2017. Included in the net loss was $1.6 million representing KPT's share of KPLP's income. The income was reduced by depreciation expense of $1.5 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $0.8 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 16, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2017.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the second quarter ended June 25, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 16.0% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we reference Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA is unchanged from our former definition of EBITDA. Accordingly, this change in terminology has no impact on our reported financial results for prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, and (x) one-time costs due to pension revaluations related to past service. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the second quarter ended June 25, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT, including expectations and assumptions concerning: the impact of the TAD Project on Adjusted EBITDA; the expectation of continued growth in sales of TAD products in the U.S.; a successful start-up of the Crabtree paper machine in Q4 2017; improved performance of the Away-From-Home business; and expanded distribution of White Cloud to select U.S. retailers. Although KPT believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2017 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP's future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from the Corporation's economic interest in KPLP) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors - Risks Related to KPLP's Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 9, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.'s influence over KPLP; KPLP's reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Project; operational risks; Gatineau Plant land lease; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP's inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP's brands; KPLP's sales being less than anticipated; KPLP's failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP's obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP's entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP's dependence on key personnel; KPLP's inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP's loss of key suppliers; KPLP's failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP's reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP's cash flow; KPLP's pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP's cost structure and KPLP's ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP's inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability, restrictive covenants; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade related risk.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 25, December 31, 2017 2016 $ $ -------------------------- Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 28,286 36,511 Trade and other receivables 107,667 123,095 Receivables from related parties 273 185 Current portion of advances to partners 3,678 5,465 Inventories 187,199 179,543 Income tax recoverable 666 423 Prepaid expenses 11,679 7,286 -------------------------- 339,448 352,508 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 778,072 762,270 Other long-term assets 5,900 6,075 Goodwill 160,939 160,939 Intangible assets 14,781 15,270 Deferred income taxes 35,506 39,913 -------------------------- Total assets 1,334,646 1,336,975 -------------------------- -------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 3,732 9,007 Trade and other payables 180,883 201,477 Payables to related parties 3,756 3,606 Income tax payable 508 1,779 Distributions payable 10,259 10,148 Current portion of provisions 1,487 1,885 Current portion of long-term debt 8,754 8,859 -------------------------- 209,379 236,761 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 441,249 415,379 Provisions 6,878 6,487 Pensions 107,411 92,646 Post-retirement benefits 60,629 57,162 -------------------------- Liabilities to non-unitholders 825,546 808,435 Current portion of Partnership units liability 8,611 8,611 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 133,745 137,296 -------------------------- Total Partnership units liability 142,356 145,907 -------------------------- Total liabilities 967,902 954,342 -------------------------- Equity Partnership units 346,334 336,576 Deficit (65,094) (42,792) Accumulated other comprehensive income 85,504 88,849 -------------------------- Total equity 366,744 382,633 -------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 1,334,646 1,336,975 -------------------------- -------------------------- Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month 6-month 6-month period period period period ended ended ended ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------- Revenue 314,388 295,757 603,659 575,447 Expenses Cost of sales 267,077 249,878 511,331 490,525 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,520 21,986 45,741 43,638 Gain on sale of non-financial assets (81) - (68) - Restructuring costs, net - 393 11 393 ---------------------------------------- Operating income 24,872 23,500 46,644 40,891 Interest expense 10,757 10,921 21,021 22,135 Other (income) expense 2,018 (291) 3,963 (1,120) ---------------------------------------- Income before income taxes 12,097 12,870 21,660 19,876 Income taxes 2,150 834 4,764 1,450 ---------------------------------------- Net income for the period 9,947 12,036 16,896 18,426 ---------------------------------------- Other comprehensive loss Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions (12,656) (27,120) (15,223) (43,889) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (2,317) (1,755) (3,201) (1,634) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Available-for-sale investment - - - (290) Cumulative translation adjustment (2,580) (6,846) (3,345) (20,827) ---------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive loss for the period (17,553) (35,721) (21,769) (66,640) ---------------------------------------- Comprehensive loss for the period (7,606) (23,685) (4,873) (48,214) ---------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month 6-month 6-month period period period period ended ended ended ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income for the period 9,947 12,036 16,896 18,426 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 12,316 11,681 24,064 21,768 Amortization 249 296 489 580 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (4) (2) (3) Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 2,531 - 5,060 1,234 Gain on sale of investment - - - (324) Foreign exchange gain (513) (291) (1,097) (2,030) Interest expense 10,757 10,921 21,021 22,135 Pension and post retirement benefits 2,513 2,659 5,026 5,318 Provisions 94 658 338 799 Income taxes 2,150 834 4,764 1,450 Gain on sale of non-financial assets (81) - (68) - ---------------------------------------- Total items not affecting cash 30,016 26,754 59,595 50,927 Net change in non-cash working capital (2,229) 12,177 (31,089) (4,462) Contributions to pension and post- retirement benefit plans (3,933) (5,462) (7,671) (11,305) Provisions paid (116) (642) (450) (1,118) Income tax payments (1,547) (508) (3,054) (1,373) ---------------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities 32,138 44,355 34,227 51,095 ---------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (25,511) (22,512) (38,245) (38,701) Capitalized interest paid (159) - (381) - Proceeds on sale of investment - - - 1,439 Government assistance received 2,033 - 2,949 1,209 Purchases of software - (2) - (71) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 127 4 1,170 4 ---------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (23,510) (22,510) (34,507) (36,120) ---------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt (1,245) - 26,770 791 Repayment of long-term debt (375) (306) (501) (7,510) Payment of deferred financing fees (3) (5) (12) (335) Interest paid on long-term debt (8,553) (8,737) (11,111) (9,756) Distributions and advances paid, net (8,711) (5,530) (17,729) (12,077) ---------------------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (18,887) (14,578) (2,583) (28,887) ---------------------------------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (31) (1,143) (87) (1,439) ---------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (10,290) 6,124 (2,950) (15,351) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 34,844 3,980 27,504 25,455 ---------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 24,554 10,104 24,554 10,104 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------- Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month 6-month 6-month period period period period ended ended ended ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------- Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 252,152 231,924 491,079 460,076 AFH 59,919 59,051 108,593 108,102 Other 2,317 4,782 3,987 7,269 ---------------------------------------- Total segment revenue 314,388 295,757 603,659 575,447 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------- Segment Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 34,902 33,719 67,874 61,526 AFH 2,333 1,775 2,988 1,805 Other 121 372 276 622 ---------------------------------------- Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 37,356 35,866 71,138 63,953 Reconciliation to Net Income: Depreciation and amortization 12,565 11,977 24,553 22,348 Interest expense 10,757 10,921 21,021 22,135 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 2,531 - 5,060 1,234 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (4) (2) (3) Gain on sale of non-financial assets (81) - (68) - Restructuring costs - 393 11 393 Foreign exchange gain (513) (291) (1,097) (2,030) ---------------------------------------- Income before income taxes 12,097 12,870 21,660 19,876 Income taxes 2,150 834 4,764 1,450 ---------------------------------------- Net income 9,947 12,036 16,896 18,426 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------- Geographic Revenue Canada 187,783 180,263 361,660 344,035 U.S. 114,904 102,617 219,553 206,403 Mexico 11,701 12,877 22,446 25,009 ---------------------------------------- Total revenue 314,388 295,757 603,659 575,447 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------- KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 25, December 31, 2017 2016 $ $ -------------------------- Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,647 1,636 Receivable from Partnership - 426 Income tax recoverable 629 - -------------------------- 2,276 2,062 Non-current assets Investment in associate 109,750 117,349 -------------------------- Total Assets 112,026 119,411 -------------------------- -------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,647 1,636 Payable to Partnership 271 - Current portion of advances from Partnership 596 914 Income tax payable - 884 -------------------------- 2,514 3,434 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 1,021 893 -------------------------- Total liabilities 3,535 4,327 -------------------------- Equity Common shares 14,116 13,176 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (65,643) (58,729) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,199 15,818 -------------------------- Total equity 108,491 115,084 -------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 112,026 119,411 -------------------------- -------------------------- KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Loss (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month 3-month 6-month 6-month period period period period ended ended ended ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ -------------------------------------------- Equity Income (loss) 115 469 (248) 91 Dilution gain 47 255 97 84 -------------------------------------------- Income (loss) before income taxes 162 724 (151) 175 Income taxes 752 1,329 1,000 2,258 -------------------------------------------- Net loss for the period (590) (605) (1,151) (2,083) -------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive loss net of tax recovery Items that will not be reclassified to net loss: Remeasurements of pensions (1,771) (3,829) (2,130) (6,209) Remeasurements of post- retirement benefits (227) (174) (314) (162) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss: Available-for-sale investment - - - (41) Cumulative translation adjustment (447) (1,675) (619) (4,206) -------------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive loss for the period (2,445) (5,678) (3,063) (10,618) -------------------------------------------- Comprehensive loss for the period (3,035) (6,283) (4,214) (12,701) -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Basic loss per share (0.06) (0.07) (0.13) (0.23) -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,144,390 9,016,939 9,130,890 9,005,511 -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month 6-month 6-month period period period period ended ended ended ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ -------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net loss for the period (590) (605) (1,151) (2,083) Items not affecting cash Equity (income) loss (115) (469) 248 (91) Dilution gain (47) (255) (97) (84) Income taxes 752 1,329 1,000 2,258 -------------------------------------------- Total items not affecting cash 590 605 1,151 2,083 Net change in non-cash working capital - - 697 - Tax payments (525) - (1,774) (205) Tax Distribution received - - 481 - Advances received 525 - 596 205 -------------------------------------------- Net cash from (used in) operating activities - - - - -------------------------------------------- Cash flows from investing activites Partnership unit distributions received 1,192 935 2,368 2,548 -------------------------------------------- Net cash from investing activities 1,192 935 2,368 2,548 -------------------------------------------- Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid (1,192) (935) (2,368) (2,548) -------------------------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (1,192) (935) (2,368) (2,548) -------------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period - - - - -------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - End of period - - - - -------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------

