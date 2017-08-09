Outotec Oyj: Outotec achieved EcoVadis Gold rating in supplier CSR assessment

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 9, 2017 at 2.00 PM

Outotec achieved EcoVadis Gold rating in supplier CSR assessment

Outotec has achieved EcoVadis Gold certification for its corporate responsibility practices and ranked in the top 5% of suppliers in its field. EcoVadis operates an international platform to assess the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of suppliers in respect to environment, labor practices, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Outotec reports its corporate responsibility using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, is committed to the UN Global Compact initiative and the most relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals as defined by the company. For several years, Outotec has been included in the Global 100 index of the world's most sustainable companies. Outotec's sustainability report (http://www.outotec.com/sustainability-report/2016/) is available at www.outotec.com.

"We are proud to be ranked amongst the top CSR performers in this comprehensive and independent assessment made by EcoVadis. Their platform serves our global customers very well, as in large projects the supply chain management and suppliers' commitment to corporate responsibility is extremely important, both for our customers and for Outotec. We are committed to continuously improve our business practices and performance", says Outotec CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

EcoVadis (http://www.ecovadis.com/) has assessed over 30,000 companies from 150 sectors and 110 countries. Its methodology and criteria used are in line with international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Tea Maasalo, Director - Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 400 7008119

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

