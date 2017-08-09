

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc (AVT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $105.0 million, or $0.84 per share. This was higher than $75.4 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $4.61 billion. This was up from $3.97 billion last year.



Avnet Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $105.0 Mln. vs. $75.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.4% -Revenue (Q4): $4.61 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX