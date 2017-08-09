Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - MannKind and One Drop Announce Collaboration to Deliver a Unified Solution for Diabetes Patients

Research Desk Line-up: China Biologic Products Post Earnings Coverage

The Announcement

This announcement comes at the heels of the May 2017 release, where MannKind and One Drop announced a memorandum of understanding to explore collaborations related to One Drop and Afrezza, MannKind's inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin. The primary goal of the collaboration is to identify ways to simplify the complexity of starting and staying on mealtime insulin along with customized coaching to help people achieve their A1C goals.

Under the A-ONE study, appropriate people with type-2 diabetes who meet inclusion criteria will be randomized to one of two treatment terms: Afrezza® with One Drop | Premium - or - One Drop | Premium alone. Changes in hemoglobin A1C, self-care, treatment satisfaction, quality of life, and other metrics will be assessed too, under the study. The Company expects to deliver improved health outcomes at a fraction of the cost of current standards of care, where it is set to evaluate whether a completely integrated digital diabetes therapeutics platform coupled with MannKind's Afrezza could deliver a feasible, low-cost solution.

H1 2017 Results

MannKind reported net revenues of $5.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. The Company announced $2.7 million of Afrezza product sales and $1.8 million from the sale of surplus bulk insulin to a third party and $0.6 million from the sale of certain oncology property in H1 2017. The Company reported net loss of $51.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, versus net loss of $54.8 million for the period ended June 30, 2016.

Q2 2017 Results

MannKind reported its Q2 2017 results on August 07, 2017, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. The Company reported total net revenue of $2.2 million in Q2 2017, which was comprised of $1.5 million of Afrezza product's net sales, $0.1 million of collaboration revenues, and $0.6 million of other revenues from the sale of certain oncology intellectual property. As of June 30, 2017, Afrezza, which was shipped to the wholesale and retail channel, is not yet recognized as revenue was $2.6 million.

The net revenue and gross revenue from Afrezza advanced 29% and 60%, respectively, in Q2 2017 versus Q1 2017. The Company reported net loss of $35.3 million, or $0.35 per share, in Q2 2017 against net loss of $30.0 million in Q2 2016. During the quarter, MannKind also reduced its Deerfield obligations by $15 million through equity conversion and cash payments and held a positive pre-IND meeting with the FDA for treprostnil Technosphere, a potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension with the intention of filing an investigational new drug application by the end of 2017.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, August 08, 2017, MannKind's stock declined 1.71%, ending the trading session at $1.15. A total volume of 2.03 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 2.68% in the last three months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 0.84 and currently, has a market cap of $112.35 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily