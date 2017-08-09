Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Johnson Controls' Adjusted Net Income Soared 69.4%

Research Desk Line-up: Pfizer Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Johnson Controls' revenue increased 49.1% to $7.68 billion on a y-o-y basis from $5.15 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted revenue increased 48.9% to $7.67 billion from $5.15 billion in Q3 FY16. The revenue was in-line with analysts' expectations.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 71.1% to $2.43 billion from $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, Johnson Controls' selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 79.9% to $1.61 billion from $895 million in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Johnson Controls' earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) margin increased 69.4% to $1.22 billion from $720 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITA increased 52.5% to $1.11 billion from $728 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITA margin increased 170 basis points to 15.8% of revenue from 14.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Johnson Controls' net income increased 44.9% to $555 million on a y-o-y basis from $383 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted net income increased 69.4% to $671 million on a y-o-y basis from $396 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, Johnson Controls' diluted earnings per share (EPS) remained flat at $0.59. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EPS decreased 33.6% to $0.71 on a y-o-y basis from $1.07 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted EPS was in-line with analysts' expectations.

Segment Details

Building Technologies & Solutions - During Q3 FY17, Johnson Controls' Building Technologies & Solutions segment's revenue increased 66.8% to $6.07 billion from $3.64 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITA increased 103.1% to $908 million from $447 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITA margin increased 270 basis points to 15% of revenue from 12.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to the benefit of cost synergies and productivity savings, as well as modest volume leverage. During Q3 FY17, the segment's backlog increased 3% to $8.4 billion on a y-o-y basis, excluding M&A, and was adjusted for foreign exchange.

Power Solutions - During Q3 FY17, Johnson Controls' Power Solutions segment's revenue increased 5.9% to $1.61 billion from $1.52 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITA increased 8.1% to $304 million from $281 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBITA margin increased 40 basis points to 18.9 % of revenue from 18.5% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Johnson Controls' cash and cash equivalents decreased 20.9% to $458 million from $579 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's inventories increased 17% to $3.38 billion from $2.89 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q3 FY17, Johnson Controls' long term debt increased 6.5% to $11.77 billion from $11.05 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Johnson Controls' cash provided by operating activities increased 186.7% to $215 million from $75 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 7.3 million shares for $307 million.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, Johnson Controls expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.86-$0.88. For fiscal 2017, Johnson Controls estimates the repurchase of shares to amount to $650 million-$750 million.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, August 08, 2017, Johnson Controls' stock marginally fell 0.43%, ending the trading session at $39.61. A total volume of 5.27 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 5.04 million shares. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.52%. The stock currently has a market cap of $37.43 billion.

