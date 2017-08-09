SOFC of MHPS

Mechanisms of Power



YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 9, 2017 - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has launched a new pressurized hybrid power generation system that integrates solid oxide fuel cell stacks (SOFC) with micro gas turbines (MGT). The hybrid system has a broad range of commercial and industrial applications and is an attractive choice for distributed or cogeneration power systems. It offers significant advantages in terms of energy efficiency and environmental protection. The system was developed through the process of 250 kilowatt (KW) class demonstration testing, supported by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) research agency. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is promoting greater adoption of fuel cell systems due to their outstanding power generation efficiency and minimal carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. New technologies in this field can support the development of energy-saving, low-carbon societies. As it promotes the new hybrid system to potential business and industrial customers, MHPS will continue to target further improvements in the system's performance. Through the continuing development of hybrid systems, the Company will contribute to the creation of sustainable energy supplies. About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies.