Global Ablation Devices Market 2017-2023: Market is Highly Fragmented and has Immense Growth Opportunities for Vendors

The Global Ablation Devices Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments - product type, end-users, and regions.

The rise in awareness about minimally invasive surgeries or procedures has created high adoption as it is less painful, performed as an outpatient procedure, and unlike traditional open surgeries, they require less cost. Minimally invasive surgeries are emerging as potential replacements for conventional therapeutic cancer surgeries for the treatment of various tumors of prostate gland, lungs, and liver. Further, robotic navigation technologies that perform ablation procedures more accurately are being incorporated to increase the popularity of these surgeries. The cost of tissue ablation treatment is directly proportional to the size of the tissue/tumor and the number of probes required for the surgery.

The Global Ablation Devices market is highly fragmented and has immense growth opportunities for vendors, especially in the developed regions. The presence of large, small, and local vendors in the market possess high competition. The vendors have a strong focus on acquiring smaller companies and expanding their business operations by leveraging their products portfolio across the globe. The competitive environment in the market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, product innovations, and M&As. They form strategic alliances for the marketing or manufacturing of ablation devices products.

The market is dominated by Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (now Abbott Laboratories), Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, and AngioDynamics which has more than 75% market share in the Global Ablation Devices market. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of many global and local players. The factors such as increased prevalence of chronic disorders, growing popularity about minimally invasive surgeries, focus on early prevention, and increase in disposable income are driving the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders

Increasing popularity of MI surgeries

Increase in the number of outpatient procedures

Increasing market awareness and campaigns

Rise in elderly population

Increase in disposable income

Opportunities



Technological advancements

High demand for lasers in ablation techniques

Increasing healthcare spending

Shift towards minimal and non-invasive procedures

Restraints



Complications and risk associated with ablation procedures

High cost of ablation procedures

Stringent regulatory approval process

Lack of skilled electrophysiologists

The major products in the market include:

Endostat III Bipolar/Monopolar Electrosurgical Generator

MAESTRO 4000 Cardiac Ablation System

Cool-tip RF Ablation System E Series

Barrx Radiofrequency Ablation System

Cardioblate iRF Irrigated Radiofrequency Surgical Ablation System

Cardioblate 68000 Surgical Ablation System Generator

CARTO 3 System

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Generator

GYNECARE THERMACHOICE III Uterine Balloon Therapy System

VAPR VUE Radiofrequency System - Johnson & Johnson

AtriCure Ablation Sensing Unit (ASU)

BLAZER PRIME Temperature Ablation Catheter

INTELLANAV XP & INTELLANAV MIFI XP Temperature Ablation Catheter Family

Cardioblate MAPS Device

Cardioblate CryoFlex Surgical Ablation Probes

THERMOCOOL Bi-Directional Catheter

TactiCath Quartz Contact Force Ablation Catheter

FlexAbility Irrigated Ablation Catheter

ViewFlex Xtra Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter

Monopolar Sealers PlasmaBlade Soft Tissue Dissection Devices

