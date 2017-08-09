Global Ablation Devices Market 2017-2023: Market is Highly Fragmented and has Immense Growth Opportunities for Vendors

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Ablation Devices Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments - product type, end-users, and regions.
The rise in awareness about minimally invasive surgeries or procedures has created high adoption as it is less painful, performed as an outpatient procedure, and unlike traditional open surgeries, they require less cost. Minimally invasive surgeries are emerging as potential replacements for conventional therapeutic cancer surgeries for the treatment of various tumors of prostate gland, lungs, and liver. Further, robotic navigation technologies that perform ablation procedures more accurately are being incorporated to increase the popularity of these surgeries. The cost of tissue ablation treatment is directly proportional to the size of the tissue/tumor and the number of probes required for the surgery.
The Global Ablation Devices market is highly fragmented and has immense growth opportunities for vendors, especially in the developed regions. The presence of large, small, and local vendors in the market possess high competition. The vendors have a strong focus on acquiring smaller companies and expanding their business operations by leveraging their products portfolio across the globe. The competitive environment in the market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, product innovations, and M&As. They form strategic alliances for the marketing or manufacturing of ablation devices products.
The market is dominated by Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (now Abbott Laboratories), Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, and AngioDynamics which has more than 75% market share in the Global Ablation Devices market. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of many global and local players. The factors such as increased prevalence of chronic disorders, growing popularity about minimally invasive surgeries, focus on early prevention, and increase in disposable income are driving the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders
- Increasing popularity of MI surgeries
- Increase in the number of outpatient procedures
- Increasing market awareness and campaigns
- Rise in elderly population
- Increase in disposable income
Opportunities
- Technological advancements
- High demand for lasers in ablation techniques
- Increasing healthcare spending
- Shift towards minimal and non-invasive procedures
Restraints
- Complications and risk associated with ablation procedures
- High cost of ablation procedures
- Stringent regulatory approval process
- Lack of skilled electrophysiologists
The major products in the market include:
- Endostat III Bipolar/Monopolar Electrosurgical Generator
- MAESTRO 4000 Cardiac Ablation System
- Cool-tip RF Ablation System E Series
- Barrx Radiofrequency Ablation System
- Cardioblate iRF Irrigated Radiofrequency Surgical Ablation System
- Cardioblate 68000 Surgical Ablation System Generator
- CARTO 3 System
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery Generator
- GYNECARE THERMACHOICE III Uterine Balloon Therapy System
- VAPR VUE Radiofrequency System - Johnson & Johnson
- AtriCure Ablation Sensing Unit (ASU)
- BLAZER PRIME Temperature Ablation Catheter
- INTELLANAV XP & INTELLANAV MIFI XP Temperature Ablation Catheter Family
- Cardioblate MAPS Device
- Cardioblate CryoFlex Surgical Ablation Probes
- THERMOCOOL Bi-Directional Catheter
- TactiCath Quartz Contact Force Ablation Catheter
- FlexAbility Irrigated Ablation Catheter
- ViewFlex Xtra Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter
- Monopolar Sealers PlasmaBlade Soft Tissue Dissection Devices
