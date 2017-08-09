Pharma IQ's Combination Products Forum

LONDON, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The only conference in Europe dedicated to finding the right strategy to comply with the multitude of regulations governing the development of combination products

With the market for combination products rapidly increasing, the market is set to hit $115 billion by 2019. Digital innovation within product design are starting to transform the pharmaceutical industry, improving patient usability and adherence. The challenges faced now is how to incorporate these new designs into already difficult regulations from both pharma and medical device to fully take advantage of the new design advances.



Thorough understanding of these regulations is vital in order to comprehend the impact and scope these regulations will have on organisations.

The Combination Products Forum, taking place on the 24th - 26th October in Munich will help you understand how to make sense of the regulatory contradictions, implement digital platforms within product development and how device and drug approaches could harmonise with one another to improve mechanisms and usability of combination products. Download the event programme.

About Pharma IQ

Pharma IQ has 100k+ members and is an international online community focusing on providing pharmaceutical professionals with knowledge, information and articles. Pharma IQ is dedicated to creating a learning environment for sharing ideas, best practices and solutions within the pharmaceutical community. To learn more about Pharma IQ or for early registration rates visit combinationproducts.iqpc.co.uk

Media Contact: Rumina Akther, Trainee Marketing Manager, IQPC: rumina.akther@iqpc.co.uk or call +44-(0)207-036-1300

Press are invited to attend this important industry summit; if you would like to a complimentary press pass please email Rumina Akther on rumina.akther@iqpc.co.uk