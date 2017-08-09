Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - SeaWorld Announces Appointment of CFO

Research Desk Line-up: Speedway Motorsports Post Earnings Coverage

Commenting on the appointment, Joel K. Manby, President and Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment stated:

"We are pleased to appoint Marc Swanson as our Chief Financial Officer. Marc knows our company and our industry well, and has been an important contributor to our ongoing work to continually improve our efficiency and financial discipline. Our strong finance team will be in expert hands under his leadership."

Brief Biography for Marc G. Swanson

SeaWorld Entertainment noted that Mr. Swanson's appointment was effective immediately. He was serving in these positions on an interim basis since August 01, 2017. Mr. Swanson succeeds Peter J. Crage who is leaving the Company to assume a senior-level financial position at another company. Mr. Swanson's most recent position was as SeaWorld's Chief Accounting Officer, a position he was appointed to in 2012. He has also previously served as interim Chief Financial Officer from June 2015 until September 2015.

Mr. Swanson has earlier served as Vice President of Performance Management and Corporate Controller of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from 2011 to 2012, the Corporate Controller of Busch Entertainment Corporation from 2008 to 2011, and the Vice President of Finance of Sesame Place from 2004 to 2008.

Mr. Swanson is a member of the Board of Directors of the SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund and the board of trustees of the Orlando Science Center. Mr. Swanson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Purdue University and a master's degree in business administration from DePaul University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Elizabeth C. Gulacsy

Ms. Gulacsy, who has replaced Mr. Swanson as Chief Accountant Officer, most recently served as Corporate Vice President, Financial Reporting in SeaWorld, a position she was promoted to in 2016 after serving as Director of Financial Reporting from 2013 to 2016. Prior to joining SeaWorld, Ms. Gulacsy served from 2011 to 2013 as Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., where she also served as Director of Corporate Accounting from 2006 to 2011, and Assistant Controller from 2002 to 2006.

Ms. Gulacsy holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree in accounting from the University of Florida and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment is a leading theme park and entertainment company. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. SeaWorld also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, August 08, 2017, SeaWorld Entertainment's stock slipped 6.25%, ending the trading session at $12.76. A total volume of 13.25 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.47 million shares. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 105.45 and has a dividend yield of 3.13%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.13 billion.

