Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2017) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2017.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenues were $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2017, a decrease of 50.5% from total revenues of $55.2 million for the same period in 2016.

Electric Vehicle ("EV") parts sales decreased by 51.3%, to $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared with EV parts sales of $53.8 million for the same period in 2016.

Revenues from sales of off-road vehicles decreased by 19.5%, to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared with revenues from sales of off-road vehicles of $1.4 million for the same period in 2016.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $11.6 million, or a loss of $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or income of $0.06 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2016. This decrease is largely due to JV Company losses and significantly increased research and development expenses of $5.1 million for this quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss 1 , which excludes stock award expenses, was $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared with non-GAAP net income of $10.5 million for the same period in 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share 1 was approximately $0.20 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2017, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share 1 of $0.22 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2016.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "2017 has been a challenging year for Kandi. The confusion surrounding the subsidy heavily impacted the Company's business last year and we have been trying to regain the momentum this year. The management team is working hard to explore better growth opportunities. Despite second-quarter losses, Kandi Vehicles' estimated value has exceeded RMB four billion, the management team will actively seek strategic investors based upon the estimated value to increase its competitive advantages. The efforts the Company has made will lay a solid foundation to achieve strong business results."

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

2Q17 2Q16 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$million) $27.3 $55.2 -50.5% Gross Profit (US$million) $3.8 $8.5 -55.6% Gross Margin 13.7% 15.3% -

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2017 decreased by 50.5% compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was mainly due to a decrease in EV parts sales during this quarter. Selling prices of our products for the three months ended June 30, 2017, decreased on average from the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to this decrease in sales volume.

Operating Income (Loss)

2Q17 2Q16 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses (US$million) $7.1 $10.8 -34.5% Operating Loss (US$million) ($3.3) ($2.4) -39.7% Operating Margin -12.2% -4.3% - Operating (Loss) Income (US$million) (Non- GAAP) ($1.3) $5.9 -122.0%

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2017 were $7.1 million, compared with $10.8 million in the same quarter of 2016. The decrease in total operating expenses was due to decreased SG&A expenses, which were $2.0 million in this quarter compared with $10.4 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP Net (Loss) Income

2Q17 2Q16 Y-o-Y% Net (Loss) Income (US$million) ($11.6) $2.8 -513.8% (Loss) Earnings per Weighted Average Common Share ($0.24) $0.06 - (Loss) Earnings per Weighted Average Diluted Share ($0.24) $0.06 - Stock Award Expenses $2.0 $8.3 -75.6% Change in the Fair Value of Financial Derivatives - ($0.5) - Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations ($9.5) $10.5 -190.6%

Net loss was $11.6 million in the second quarter, compared with net income of $2.8 million in the same quarter of 2016. The negative change was primarily attributable to JV Company losses and significantly increased research and development expenses of approximately $5.1 million.

Non-GAAP net loss was $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, a 190.6% decrease compared to Non-GAAP net income of $10.5 million in the same quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily attributable to the JV Company's net losses, and significantly increased research and development expenses made in an effort to prepare the Company for future business growth.

Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") Financial Results

In the second quarter of 2017, the JV Company sold 365 units of EV products.

The condensed financial income statements of the JV Company in the first quarter are as set forth below:

2Q17 2Q16 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$million) $18.7 $111.8 -83.3% Gross (Loss)Income (US$million) ($1.5) $14.7 -110.2% Gross Margin - 13.1% - Net (Loss) Income ($14.6) $8.6 -269.8% % of Net revenue - 7.7% -

Revenue for the JV Company was $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, a decrease of 83.3% compared to the same quarter of 2016. Net loss was $14.6 million, a 269.8% decrease compared to net income of $8.6 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for using the equity method of accounting because Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company's losses of $7.3 million for this quarter. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after-tax loss of the JV Company was $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2017 financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on August 9, 2017. Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Mei Bing, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=125842

A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles. More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:



Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,407,032 $ 12,235,921 Restricted cash 22,708,654 12,957,377 Short term investment - 4,463,097 Accounts receivable 34,964,666 32,394,613 Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $465,096 and $415,797 as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 13,427,455 11,914,110 Notes receivable from JV Company and related party - 400,239 Other receivables 1,185,804 66,064 Prepayments and prepaid expense 4,319,890 4,317,855 Due from employees 33,076 4,863 Advances to suppliers 15,009,973 38,250,818 Amount due from JV Company, net 138,908,557 136,536,159 Amount due from related party 10,742,243 10,484,816 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 248,707,350 264,025,932 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property, Plant and equipment, net 13,533,421 15,194,442 Land use rights, net 11,903,213 11,775,720 Construction in progress 43,655,614 27,054,181 Deferred taxes assets 4,394,192 - Long Term Investment 1,401,304 1,367,723 Investment in JV Company 65,258,976 77,453,014 Goodwill 322,591 322,591 Intangible assets 372,163 413,211 Advances to suppliers 29,972,701 33,819,419 Other long term assets 7,880,223 8,271,952 TOTAL Long-Term Assets 178,694,398 175,672,253 TOTAL ASSETS $ 427,401,748 $ 439,698,185 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 111,356,483 $ 115,870,051 Other payables and accrued expenses 5,269,999 4,835,952 Short-term loans 32,008,732 34,265,065 Customer deposits 177,328 41,671 Notes payable 37,289,011 14,797,325 Income tax payable 1,435,646 1,364,235 Due to employees 26,156 21,214 Deferred taxes liabilities - 118,643 Deferred income 1,371,213 6,363,751 Loss contingency-litigation 2,950,114 - Total Current Liabilities 191,884,682 177,677,907 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long term bank loans 29,501,136 28,794,172 Deferred taxes liabilities - 878,639 Total Long-Term Liabilities 29,501,136 29,672,811 TOTAL LIABILITIES 221,385,818 207,350,718 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,021,538 and 47,699,638 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,2017 and December 31,2016, respectively 48,022 47,700 Additional paid-in capital 232,380,792 227,911,477 Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,217,753 and $4,219,808 at June 30,2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) (11,166,290 ) 24,545,163 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15,246,594 ) (20,156,873 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 206,015,930 232,347,467 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 427,401,748 $ 439,698,185





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET $ 1,153,555 $ 6,979,488 $ 4,116,486 $ 40,953,904 REVENUES FROM JV COMPANY AND PARTY, NET RELATED 26,171,724 48,237,880 27,483,366 64,921,357 REVENUES, NET 27,325,279 55,217,368 31,599,852 105,875,261 COST OF GOODS SOLD 23,568,343 46,762,331 27,175,584 90,702,126 GROSS PROFIT 3,756,936 8,455,037 4,424,268 15,173,135 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 5,142,041 494,193 25,911,773 700,161 Selling and marketing 402,253 730,443 760,562 776,778 General and administrative 1,558,652 9,625,194 9,877,946 17,658,076 Total Operating Expenses 7,102,946 10,849,830 36,550,281 19,135,015 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,346,010 ) (2,394,793 ) (32,126,013 ) (3,961,880 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 559,425 785,152 1,090,067 1,565,333 Interest expense (548,810 ) (432,318 ) (1,163,263 ) (874,397 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments 0 526,558 0 3,812,898 Government grants 262,137 1,503,384 5,329,611 1,697,857 Share of (loss) profit after tax of JV (8,738,254 ) 4,918,633 (13,899,967 ) 96,163 Other income, net 121,556 286,790 150,177 309,177 Total other (expense) income, net (8,343,946 ) 7,588,199 (8,493,375 ) 6,607,031 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (11,689,956 ) 5,193,406 (40,619,388 ) 2,645,151 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 131,939 (2,400,226 ) 4,907,936 236,449 NET (LOSS) INCOME (11,558,017 ) 2,793,180 (35,711,452 ) 2,881,600 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAXES Foreign currency translation 3,118,462 (7,152,903 ) 4,910,278 (5,628,264 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (8,439,555 ) $ (4,359,723 ) $ (30,801,174 ) $ (2,746,664 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 47,974,974 47,601,286 47,854,351 47,305,560 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 47,974,974 47,601,286 47,854,351 47,311,584 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.24 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.06 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.24 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.06





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)