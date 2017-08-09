Global $8.9 Billion Biologics Drug Discovery Market - Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025: Focus on Method/Phase, Product Type, Manufacturer Type and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global biologics drug discovery market was estimated to be $8.9 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow over $22.7 billion by 2025
Introduction of targeted therapies coupled with rising adoption of patient centric personalized medicine is expected to fuel the demand for biologics drugs in the future. Moreover, ever-increasing understanding of the cell physiology and stress, as well as the factors involved in protein production and heterologous gene expression have empowered the use of different living factories in the development of novel therapeutic biologic drugs.
The global biologics drug discovery market can be segmented based on the basis of phase of discovery into target identification, hit generation, lead identification & lead optimization. The major contributor towards the market in 2016 was the lead optimization phase. Based on the manufacture type, the market is segmented into in-house & outsourced. The in-house market for the global biologics drug discovery was estimated to be $6.5 billion in 2016. The CAGR was highest for the out-sourced manufacturing.
Moreover, based on the product type, monoclonal antibody is anticipated to be the major contributor to the market. The market for the drug discovery of monoclonal antibody is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2025. The next contributing segment is recombinant proteins. Geographically, the largest contributor to the growth of the global biologics drug discovery market was found to be North America due to the presence of pharmaceutical companies involved in R&D of biologics. This was followed by Europe. The fastest growing region was Asia-pacific due to the increasing presence of Contract Research Organisations (CRO).
Biologics are expected to contribute 50% to the sales of the top 100 products during the forecast period. This will lead to increased investment in the global biologics drug discovery market in future. For instance, in 2016, among the most valued R&D projects were Roche' Ocrelizumab & Sanofi's Dupilumab. And in 2017, Ocrevus (Ocrelizumab) & Dupixient (dupilumab) were among the top 2 product launches so far.
The biologics market presents with opportunities to change the treatment options. The development of antibody drug conjugates, glycosylated antibodies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T (CAR-T) cell therapy and bio-betters presents opportunities for the further growth of the biologics drug discovery market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Scope
2 Market Overview
3 Industry Insights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Patent Landscape
4 Competitive Landscape
5 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market, by Product
- Small Molecule Vs. Biologicals
- Biologicals
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Recombinant Proteins
- Other biologics
6 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market, by Phase
- Target Identification/Validation
- Functional Genomics/Proteomics
- Computational Approach/In-silico
- Cell based Assay
- Knock out studies/CRISPR/Cas9
- Animal/Disease Based Models
- Hit Generation
- Lead Identification
- Lead Optimization
7 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market, by Manufacture Type
- Type of Manufacturing
- In-House Manufacturing
- Advantages of Outsourcing Development
- Outsourced Manufacturing
8 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market, by Geography
9 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc
- Albany Molecular Research Inc
- Allergan Plc
- Amgen Inc
- Aptuit
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Atellas Pharma Inc
- Bayer Ag
- Biocon Ltd
- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc
- Eli Lilly And Company
- Evotec Ag
- F Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Genscript
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
- Merck & Co, Inc
- Merck Kgaa
- Novartis Ag
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer Inc
- Sanofi
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Wuxi Apptec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4d7vv/global_biologics
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716