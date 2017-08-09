Global $8.9 Billion Biologics Drug Discovery Market - Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025: Focus on Method/Phase, Product Type, Manufacturer Type and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global biologics drug discovery market was estimated to be $8.9 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow over $22.7 billion by 2025

Introduction of targeted therapies coupled with rising adoption of patient centric personalized medicine is expected to fuel the demand for biologics drugs in the future. Moreover, ever-increasing understanding of the cell physiology and stress, as well as the factors involved in protein production and heterologous gene expression have empowered the use of different living factories in the development of novel therapeutic biologic drugs.



The global biologics drug discovery market can be segmented based on the basis of phase of discovery into target identification, hit generation, lead identification & lead optimization. The major contributor towards the market in 2016 was the lead optimization phase. Based on the manufacture type, the market is segmented into in-house & outsourced. The in-house market for the global biologics drug discovery was estimated to be $6.5 billion in 2016. The CAGR was highest for the out-sourced manufacturing.



Moreover, based on the product type, monoclonal antibody is anticipated to be the major contributor to the market. The market for the drug discovery of monoclonal antibody is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2025. The next contributing segment is recombinant proteins. Geographically, the largest contributor to the growth of the global biologics drug discovery market was found to be North America due to the presence of pharmaceutical companies involved in R&D of biologics. This was followed by Europe. The fastest growing region was Asia-pacific due to the increasing presence of Contract Research Organisations (CRO).



Biologics are expected to contribute 50% to the sales of the top 100 products during the forecast period. This will lead to increased investment in the global biologics drug discovery market in future. For instance, in 2016, among the most valued R&D projects were Roche' Ocrelizumab & Sanofi's Dupilumab. And in 2017, Ocrevus (Ocrelizumab) & Dupixient (dupilumab) were among the top 2 product launches so far.



The biologics market presents with opportunities to change the treatment options. The development of antibody drug conjugates, glycosylated antibodies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T (CAR-T) cell therapy and bio-betters presents opportunities for the further growth of the biologics drug discovery market.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Scope



2 Market Overview



3 Industry Insights



Regulatory Scenario

Patent Landscape

4 Competitive Landscape



5 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market, by Product



Small Molecule Vs. Biologicals

Biologicals

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Other biologics

6 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market, by Phase



Target Identification/Validation

Functional Genomics/Proteomics

Computational Approach/In-silico

Cell based Assay

Knock out studies/CRISPR/Cas9

Animal/Disease Based Models

Hit Generation

Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

7 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market, by Manufacture Type



Type of Manufacturing

In-House Manufacturing

Advantages of Outsourcing Development

Outsourced Manufacturing

8 Global Biologics Drug Discovery Market, by Geography

9 Company Profiles



Abbvie Inc

Albany Molecular Research Inc

Allergan Plc

Amgen Inc

Aptuit

Astellas Pharma Inc

Astrazeneca Plc

Atellas Pharma Inc

Bayer Ag

Biocon Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

Eli Lilly And Company

Evotec Ag

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Genscript

Gilead Sciences Inc

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Merck & Co, Inc

Merck Kgaa

Novartis Ag

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Wuxi Apptec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4d7vv/global_biologics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716