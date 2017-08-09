A-Share Listed Electricity Utilities Companies Report 2017: Total Power Consumption in China was 5.9 Trillion kWh in 2016

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In China, electricity utilities refer to power generation and power distribution & transmission. In 2016, total power consumption in China was 5.92 trillion kWh with increased growth rate compared with the year before, with the fastest growth occurring in the third and fourth quarters.

Installed capacity of power generation grew rapidly and there was an overall surplus of power supply. The relationship between supply and demand loosened with the former surpassing the latter in some areas. In 2017, given normal temperature, total power consumption is expected to increase by 3% YOY, slower than the rate in 2016. Newly installed capacity will be slightly over 100 million kw with an increased proportion of non-fossil fuels.

There will be an overall surplus of power supply and the utilization time of thermal power facilities will further decrease. By the end of 2016, the installed power generation capacity increased by 8.2% YOY to 1.65 billion kw, over 60% of which was taken by thermal power.



Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. (000027.SZ)

Shenzhen Nanshan Power Co., Ltd. (000037.SZ)

Guangzhou Hengyun Enterprises Holding Ltd. (000531.SZ)

Guangdong Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (000539.SZ)

An Hui Wenergy Co., Ltd. (000543.SZ)

Jointo Energy Investment Co., Ltd. Hebei (000600.SZ)

(000600.SZ) Guangdong Shaoneng Group Co., Ltd. (000601.SZ)

Guangdong Baolihua New Energy Stock Co., Ltd. (000690.SZ)

Shandong Xinneng Taishan Power Generation Co., Ltd. (000720.SZ)

Hunan Fazhan Industrial Co., Ltd (000722.SZ)

Shanxi Zhangze Electric Power Co., Ltd. (000767.SZ)

GEPIC Energy Development Co., Ltd (000791.SZ)

