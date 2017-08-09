In-vehicle Infotainment Market Worth 30.47 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"In-Vehicle Infotainment Marketby Component (Info Unit, Control Panel, HUD, TCU), Type (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Service (Entertainment, Navigation, Diagnostic, eCall), Operating System, Connectivity, Electric & ICE Vehicle & Region - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is estimated to be USD 15.20 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 30.47 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.79%. The in-vehicle infotainment market is driven by increasing vehicle production, technological advancements, telematics regulations, and increased demand for luxury vehicles.

Browse155 Market Data Tables and82 Figures spread through301 Pages and in-depth TOC on"In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-car-vehicle-infotainment-ici-systems-market-538.html

Head-up Display market to witness the highest growth"

The study segments the in-vehicle infotainment market, by component, into infotainment unit, control panel, head-up display, and telematics control unit. Of all these components, the head-up display market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The head-up display is a niche component that is found on premium and luxury cars. With the increasing installation of head-up display and sale of premium cars, the market for head-up displays is expected to grow at a fast pace.

"Passenger cars to be the largest segment of in-vehicle infotainment market"

The study segments the in-vehicle infotainment market, by vehicle type, into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). Passenger cars are estimated to be the largest market for in-vehicle infotainment system during the forecast period. The market growth of this vehicle segment can be attributed to the increasing production of passenger cars and high installation rate of infotainment systems.

"Linux to grow at the fastest pace in infotainment operating system industry"

The report classifies the in-vehicle infotainment market, by operating system, into QNX, Linux, Microsoft, and others. The market for Linux technology is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of Linux as an infotainment operating system due to its easy customizability.

"North America to be the largest market for in-vehicle infotainment systems"

North America is expected to be the largest market for in-vehicle infotainment systems by 2022. The U.S. will be at the heart of this growth as the country has one of the highest installation rates of infotainment units in the world. Additionally, the increasing demand for premium vehicles will drive the market growth as infotainment systems are offered as standard equipment in premium and luxury cars.

The major companies in the in-vehicle infotainment market are profiled in the study. These include Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), HARMAN International (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Clarion (Japan), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), and JVCKenwood Corporation (Japan).

