Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Baidu's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 14.3%; Adjusted ADS Rocketed 98%

Earnings Reviewed

Baidu reported total revenues of RMB20.87 billion ($3.08 billion) for Q2 2017, representing a 14.3% increase compared to revenue of RMB18.26 billion for Q2 2016. The Company's revenue numbers came in ahead of analysts' estimates of $3.06 billion

During Q2 2017, Baidu's selling, general, and administrative expenses were RMB2.93 billion ($433 million), representing a drop of 30.1% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to a decrease in promotional spending. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses were RMB3.15 billion ($464 million) in the reported quarter, representing a 27.7% increase compared to the year ago corresponding quarter, due to the growth of R&D personnel-related costs.

Baidu's operating profit surged 46.9% to RMB4.21 billion ($621 million) for Q2 2017 compared to RMB 2.87 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating profit was RMB5.01 billion ($738 million) in the reported quarter, up 53.2% on a y-o-y basis.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB4.42 billion ($651 million), representing a growth of 82.9% compared to net income of RMB2.41 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's diluted earnings per ADS for the reported quarter amounted to RMB11.31 ($1.67) compared to diluted ADS of RMB6.57.

For Q2 2017, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu soared 98.4% to RMB5.57 billion ($822 million) compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB2.81 billion for Q2 2016. The Company's non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS for the reported quarter amounted to RMB16.00 ($2.36) from ADS of 8.08 in the year ago same period. Baidu's earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations of $1.42 per ADS.

Operating Details

For Q2 2017, Baidu's online marketing revenues were RMB17.88 billion ($2.64 billion), representing a 5.6% increase compared to revenue of RMB16.94 billion in Q2 2016. The Company had approximately 470,000 active online marketing customers in the reported quarter, representing a drop of 20.9% on a y-o-y basis. Baidu's revenue per online marketing customer for Q2 2017 was approximately RMB37,500 ($5,532), up 32.0% compared to the year ago comparable quarter.

During Q2 2017, Baidu's traffic acquisition costs as a component of cost of revenues was RMB2.48 billion ($365 million), representing 11.9% of total revenues, compared to traffic acquisition costs RMB2.91 billion, or 15.9% of total revenues, in Q2 2016.

Baidu's bandwidth costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB1.38 billion ($204 million), representing 6.6% of total revenues, compared to bandwidth costs of RMB1.15 billion, or 6.3% of total revenues, in Q2 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company's content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB3.11 billion ($459 million), representing 14.9% of total revenues, compared to content costs of RMB1.70 billion, or 9.3% of total revenues, in the prior year's same quarter, attributed to iQiyi's increased content costs.

Cash Matters

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of RMB92.15 billion ($13.59 billion). The Company's net operating cash inflow for Q2 2017 was RMB6.63 billion ($977 million). Baidu's capital expenditures for the reported quarter totaled RMB1.13 billion ($166 million).

Outlook

For Q3 2017, Baidu is forecasting to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB23.130 billion ($3.412 billion) to RMB23.750 billion ($3.503 billion), representing an annual increase of 26.7% to 30.1%. The Company noted that, excluding mobile games from Baidu's financials, the guidance represents a 29.1% to 32.6% growth on a y-o-y basis.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, August 08, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $229.45, climbing 1.01% from its previous closing price of $227.16. A total volume of 4.02 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.91 million shares. Baidu's stock price soared 25.40% in the last three months, 28.78% in the past six months, and 37.85% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 39.56%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 48.39. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $80.04 billion.

