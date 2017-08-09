The exemption will relate to purchasing, manufacturing and importing of components to build renewable energy power projects.

Argentina's Federal Administration of Public Income (AFIP) has published a resolution (Resolución General 4101-E) in the country's official journal, with which it exempts the purchase, import or production of components used in the construction of renewable energy infrastructures.

The resolution, which will come into force on Aug. 10, will implement a measure included in Argentina's renewable energy law (Ley 27.191) issued in March 2016. Under the law's provisions, developers of renewable energy projects will be entitled to obtain the anticipated recovery of VAT for ...

