

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) reported a first-quarter loss of $68.5 million as compared to a loss of $14.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2016. Loss per share was $0.70 compared to a loss of $0.34. Adjusted loss per share was $0.53, for the quarter.



First-quarter revenue increased 54.6% to $192.1 million from a year ago. Room nights for MMT India standalone Hotels booked online increased by 192.2%.



The company noted that its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2018 first quarter included the financial and operating results of ibibo Group which it acquired on January 31, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX