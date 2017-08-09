PANDORA hereby reports transactions in shares by executive employees and closely related parties in the PANDORA share.



Peder Tuborgh, chairman of the board of directors, has today bought 1,467 shares at a total price of DKK 995,363 in PANDORA, and now owns a total of 5,614 shares.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Peder Tuborgh -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Peder Tuborgh is chairman of the board of directors in PANDORA A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name PANDORA A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5299007OWYZ6I1E46843 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN DK0060252690 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 1,467 shares - Volume(s) Price: DKK 995,363 - Price(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 9 August 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



