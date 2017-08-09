Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Empire State Realty Trust's Q2 Core FFO per Share Beat Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: Vornado Realty Trust Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During Q2 FY17, Empire State Realty Trust's total revenues rose to $177.12 million from $165.82 million in Q2 FY16. The Company generated $120.84 million of revenues from rentals in Q2 FY17 compared to $112.61 million in the year ago same period. The tenant reimbursement during the reported quarter amounted to $17.57 million, compared to $19.05 million in the prior year's same quarter. Furthermore, Observatory revenue grew 6.9% in Q2 FY17 to $33.97 million from $31.84 million in Q2 FY16.

The real estate investment trust reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.58 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17, up from $11.09 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's FFO attributable to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests during Q2 FY17 stood at $71.26 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $62.79 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's core FFO attributable to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased during Q2 FY17 to $73.22 million, or $0.25 per share, from $64.75 million, or $0.24 per share, reported in the previous year's comparable quarter. Wall Street had expected the Company to report core FFO of $0.24 per diluted share

Earnings Metrics

Empire State Realty Trust's total operating expense increased to $253.98 million in Q2 FY17 from $244.58 million in Q2 FY16. For Q2 FY17, the Company's operating income was $88.10 million, rising from $78.31 million in Q2 FY16.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2017, within the total portfolio the Company signed 51 new, renewal, and expansion leases, which comprised of 329,866 rentable square feet with an average starting rental rate of $54.39 per rentable square foot, representing an increase of 31.0% over the previous fully escalated rent.

The Company's total portfolio occupancy increased to 89.2% in Q2 FY17 from 86.6% in Q2 FY16. Total office occupancy rate also improved to 88.7% in Q2 FY17 from 86.9% in the previous year's same quarter. Manhattan Office occupancy rate was 88.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to 84.9% in Q2 FY16. Empire State Building occupancy rate was 92.1% in Q2 FY17 versus 88.7% in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, Retail occupancy rate was 95.9% in Q2 FY17 compared to 83.6% in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

Empire State Realty Trust's net cash provided by operating was $87.43 million during the first half of FY17 compared to $92.05 million in the first six months of FY16. The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $440.96 million versus $554.37 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company total debt outstanding stood at approximately $1.6 billion as June 30, 2017. Moreover, the Company's consolidated net debt to EBITDA was 3.3x as on June 30, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, August 08, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $20.73, slightly down 0.48% from its previous closing price of $20.83. A total volume of 536.03 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Empire State Realty Trust's stock price advanced 4.54% in the last one month and 2.02% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 2.67%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 61.51 and has a dividend yield of 2.03%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.28 billion.

