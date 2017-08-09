

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - Hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to retaliate against any more threats by North Korea with 'fire and fury', Pyongyang threatened to carry out missile strikes on the US Pacific territory of Guam.



Guam is a strategically important US region in the Pacific, which is home to 200,000 Americans, where a U.S. Naval Base is situated.



Trump sent the clear-cut message to the reclusive Communist government while talking to reporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Tuesday.



When asked to comment on the reports about North Korea's nuclear capabilities, Trump replied: 'North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen'. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, Trump old reporters, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.



In apparent reply to ongoing US military drills in Guam, and shortly after Trump's warning, a spokesman for the Korean People's Army (KPA) issued a statement Wednesday.



'The KPA Strategic Force is now carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 in order to contain the U.S. major military bases on Guam including the Anderson Air Force Base,' according to the statement published by North Korea's official news agency KCNA



The strike plan only needs an approval by Kim Jong Un to implement, according to the spokesman.



Alerted by the threat, the Governor of Guam Eddie Baza Calvo said that based on his talk with Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, he wants to reassure the people of Guam that currently there is no threat to the island or the Marianas archipelago, and that his Government is prepared for any eventuality.



Guam Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros, who is in communications with Homeland Security and Department of Defense, noted that there is no change in threat level resulting from North Korea events.



