Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2014-2017 & 2020 by Technology, Application, Test Types, End-Users and Regions

The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts: 2014 - 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on five segments - technology, application, test types, end-users, and regions.

The market is witnessing an emerging trend for noninvasive prenatal testing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy, and circulating tumor cells test. The markets in India, Brazil, and China are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases in these countries.

Factors, such as increased sales of POC cardiac markers and increased adoption of DNA probe-based diagnostics are growth opportunities for the market players. The market is witnessing an emerging trend of companion diagnostics, cardiac biomarkers, POC markers, and other novel technologies that are helping in diagnosing the diseases at an early stage with precision. There has been a transition from diagnosis in core laboratories to diagnosis in front of the patient.The global IVD market is segmented by the following technologies- immunoassay, clinical chemistry, clinical microbiology, molecular diagnostics, hematology, and coagulation.

The clinical chemistry market is currently leading the market with a share of 32.2% due to the high prevalence of diabetes. India has the highest rate of diabetes, making Asia Pacific the region for future investments. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Technological advancements in various molecular diagnostics technology, such as PCR and NGS, are driving the market. The market is also witnessing various M&A and collaborations among the top players, which are defining the future of the global IVD market.

The leader in IVD market is F. Hoffmann-La Roche, who is currently occupying 20% of the IVD market. Abbott, Siemens, Danaher, and ThermoFisher are the other major players in the market. These top players occupy around 56% of the market.Large players, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, and Abbott, are acquiring companies with products that would complement their existing portfolio.

For instance, in November 2016, Danaher acquired Cepheid and in February 2016, Abbott signed an agreement to acquire Alere, a leader in POC technology. Furthermore, most of the companies are aiming to obtain a waiver of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 for their products to increase their sales. Significant investments in R&D in this market is expected to increase, and collaborations and M&A are expected to continue.



