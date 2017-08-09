

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $18.7 million, or $0.47 per share. This was higher than $10.6 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.33 billion. This was down from $1.38 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $18.7 Mln. vs. $10.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 76.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 74.1% -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX