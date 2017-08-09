MT. GILEAD, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Lubrication Specialties Inc., manufacturer of Hot Shot's Secret fuel and oil additives, announces a new two-step fuel additive treatment plan developed to work with all diesel engines, light, medium and heavy-duty, for both import and domestic vehicles.

Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme, is formulated as a top-tier lubricity additive, moisture dispersant and fuel stabilizer that restores power and performance to all diesel engines; especially engines with long-term or extreme use. Diesel Extreme is used first in the two-step treatment plan as prescribed with a treatment ratio of four ounces to every 10 gallons every six months, or 6,000 miles. Diesel Extreme cleans the fuel tank, fuel lines and injectors. As a concentrated cleaner, Diesel Extreme removes Internal Diesel Injector Deposits (IDIDs), including waxy and polymeric deposits. Additionally it removes moisture, boosts cetane, neutralizes acid, and adds lubrication to the fuel pump and injectors. Benefits include increased fuel economy -- proven up to 5% during a steady state 55 mph test, restored throttle response, eliminated smoke, improved fuel mileage and improved cold starting.

The second step in the two-step treatment plan is to add Hot Shot's Secret Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) fuel additive with each fill-up. EDT is a highly concentrated cetane improver, boosting cetane up to 7 points. Formulated to increase fuel economy and improve performance, EDT turns ordinary diesel fuel into a premium fuel that speeds up the oxidative process during combustion for more power and fuel mileage. As a daily treatment, it maintains clean injectors, prevents rust, corrosion, gum and sludge formation. Additionally, it neutralizes acid, disperses moisture, and adds lubricity on a daily basis. Condensed water in fuels is a major cause of rust, icing in cold weather and the growth of microorganisms in warm weather. Operation of diesel engines is noticeably improved when corrosion and growth of bacteria are prevented. EDT contains an exclusive polar lubricity additive to prevent wear without altering fuel viscosity. Recommended use is one ounce per 25 gallons of diesel fuel.

Combined, this two-step fuel additive treatment provides maximum engine protection while ensuring the greatest potential fuel mileage from diesel fuel in all diesel vehicles.

