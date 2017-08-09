LAKE FOREST, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Baldwin® Hardware, a leading brand of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), today announced it is accepting applications for its second Design Council. Created in 2015, the Design Council offers the industry's best architects and designers an opportunity to collaborate with each other and Baldwin to shape the future of design. Applications can be submitted online at www.baldwinhardware.com/design-council.

Selected members will receive exclusive benefits, including a trip to the Baldwin Design Summit in Southern California, discounts on Baldwin Hardware, exclusive press coverage, social media engagement and industry recognition, free product samples and exclusive access to Baldwin events and industry trade shows.

"The Baldwin Design Council was developed to recognize and reward the A+D community and create a platform of collaboration between Baldwin and the industry's top talent," said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager for Baldwin Hardware, Spectrum Brands, Inc. - Hardware and Home Improvement Division. "During the two-year term, Design Council members share ideas, work in partnership with our product development team and provide invaluable feedback that shapes the future of design and influences Baldwin Hardware for years to come."

According to Design Council Member Nicholas Moriarty of NMI, "This has been an excellent experience for me, as I have been able to draw from my diverse background to provide, what I hope is, valuable feedback to foster exceptional future product offerings. Additionally, it has been a highly enjoyable experience getting to collaborate with such a diverse collection of individuals. I feel there's untapped territory relative to having such a talented group of individuals working together and I would very much like to be part of that continued exploration."

The second Baldwin Design Council will be comprised of 25 architects and designers. Those interested are encourage to apply at www.baldwinhardware.com/design-council.

