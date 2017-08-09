Ecuadorian Lawyer and Elite Athlete Awarded AISTS Female Leader Scholarship

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The AISTS has awarded the third annual AISTS Future Female Leader in Sport scholarship to 26-year-old lawyer and elite athlete, Ana Isabel Vivar Aguirre.

This year's recipient, Ana Vivar, is an associate lawyer, graduating from the University San Francisco de Quito in Ecuador, and has 4 years' experience practicing law in the public and private sectors. Ana has also been an elite athlete for the past 5 years, competing in over 50 races internationally and nationally in mountain biking, adventure races and Ironman triathlons.

Ana has had to fight hard to prove to her mentors, educators and peers that she could succeed in both academia and sports. "It wasn't easy, but not because of the work load. I was judged and repeatedly told I should either pursue only law or seek a more feminine sport." However, she has always been determined to prove them wrong, and she will continue to do so with this next step in her professional career.

Ana has said she feels the responsibility to take advantage of this opportunity given to her and to immerse herself in this experience and be an active member in her new community. Ana's passion for sports is unprecedented and she has seen first-hand the magic of sports and its irreplaceable role in society through her athletic career. She also has a passion for equality and unity and strongly believes sport has the power to bring positive change. Ana is known for her fighting spirit and this is something she has promised to bring with her to Lausanne later this year.

The AISTS contributes to half the tuition cost of its 15-month programme. Previous recipients include Otonye Iworima, Nigeria (2016) and Carla Wuhrer, Germany (2017).Ana will commence the 16th edition of the AISTS Master of Advanced Studies in Sport Administration and Technology programme at the of September.

About AISTS

The International Academy of Sports Science and Technology (AISTS) was founded in 2000 by the IOC and leading Swiss institutions and universities. A not-for-profit foundation, the AISTS is committed to professionalising sports management through continuing education, applied research and an engaging platform for industry connections.

