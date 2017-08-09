It is with regret that Ulbrich Solar Technologies, Inc. announces the closure of Ulbrich Solar Technologies Oregon LCC effective August 4, 2017. The solar wire plant in Hillsboro, Oregon opened in May of 2011.

The decision comes as the North American solar market continues to experience tremendous pricing pressure due to the saturation of Asian imports.

During its time in operation, the Hillsboro plant consistently produced high-quality PV Ribbon products for customers with varying demands and requirements. Ulbrich is grateful for the countless contributions Hillsboro-based employees made to strengthen the company's excellent reputation.

Ulbrich will continue to operate its solar businesses in Westminster, South Carolina and Müllendorf, Austria, offering highly engineered PV ribbon products including, Light Capturing Ribbon (LCR), Multi-Wire, thin film conductive tape and standard tabbing and buss wire. Our goal remains unchanged: to produce technologically advanced solar products to exceptional quality standards, that will consistently exceed our customers' expectations.

Ulbrich Solar Technologies is a world leader in copper-based PV solar components, which function as conductors in both crystalline solar and thin film solar modules. For decades, we have supplied the Solar Industry with our coated flat and round copper wire, continually identifying emerging PV Ribbon technologies and engineering innovative solutions to increase the electrical output and performance of solar modules.

