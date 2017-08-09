MISSISSAUGA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Digital Smile Design technology is changing the field of dentistry, says Mississauga dentist Arun Narang, DDS -- enhancing precision, comfort, and results by streamlining the evaluation and planning phase of treatment. He says the innovative DSD platform makes it possible to refine each step of the process as well as to create a wearable mock-up of the outcome that people can "try on" before beginning, dramatically boosting patient satisfaction.

Dr. Narang says that the DSD Concept is a modern medium that presents dentists with a new level of diagnosis and planning that can match the expectations of patients who demand excellence. The system serves as a tool to communicate, and the Mississauga dentist declares that DSD can make visible what may otherwise seem abstract.

A dentist inputs a collection of digital photos of a patient's teeth and oral structures into the DSD system, Dr. Narang explains, and then he or she can manipulate the images to achieve the desired effect. He says the patient, who can view the changes in real time with the doctor, is a collaborator in this planning process. Once the plan is agreed upon, a 3D model can be created and worn over the patient's teeth to help envision the result. Dr. Narang says additional modifications then can be made until the individual is content.

Dr. Narang indicates that the DSD Concept is extremely versatile and can be used in a wide range of cosmetic and restorative procedures, including Smile Facelift, full mouth reconstruction, porcelain dental veneers, dental implants, and others. The ability to analyze oral structures from all angles, he explains, allows experienced dentists to predictably plan and execute superior treatment.

Becoming proficient in DSD requires the completion of a two-part training course, which Dr. Narang recently finished to earn his title as Digital Smile Design Master. He suggests that patients interested in seeing the DSD technology in action should speak to a dentist who has completed the program to see if it can help them achieve their goals.

About Arun Narang, DDS

Dr. Arun Narang is a designated Master of Digital Smile Design and an Accredited Candidate of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. As the founder of Dr. Arun Narang & Associates, he leads a team of dentists and hygienists catering to the needs of patients in the Mississauga area. Dr. Narang hosted "Smile File" on Rogers TV, has been published in the Mississauga News & Oakville Beaver, and is an active member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He is available for interview upon request.

