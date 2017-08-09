MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017, which ended on July 1, 2017.

SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2017 HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2017

Solid financial performance for the quarter. Consolidated organic growth in net revenues of 2.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7%, in line with Management's expectations. Backlog remained stable and DSO is in line with seasonality cycle.

-- Revenues and net revenues of $1,717.2 million and $1,315.9 million, up 11.1% and 8.3%, respectively, compared to Q2 2016. -- Adjusted EBITDA of $140.3 million, up $15.3 million or 12.2%, compared to Q2 2016. -- Adjusted EBITDA margin at 10.7%, compared to 10.3% in Q2 2016. -- Adjusted net earnings of $65.5 million, or $0.64 per share, up 17.0% and 14.3%, respectively, compared to Q2 2016. -- Adjusted net earnings excluding amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions of $76.2 million, or $0.75 per share, up 13.4% and 11.9%, respectively, compared to Q2 2016. -- Net earnings attributable to shareholders of $62.8 million, or $0.61 per share, up 20.3% and 17.3%, respectively, compared to Q2 2016. -- Backlog at $5,864.6 million, representing 10.3 months of revenues, comparable to Q1 2017 and up $197.2 million, or 3.5% compared to Q2 2016. -- DSO stood at 82 days, stable when compared to Q2 2016. -- Quarterly dividend declared of $0.375 per share, with a 53.0% Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") participation. -- Incorporating full 12-month adjusted EBITDA for all acquisitions, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 1.7x, in line with our target range. -- Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated.

H1 2017

-- Consolidated organic growth in net revenues of 6.0% and positive across all reportable operating segments. H2 organic growth in net revenues is anticipated to be lower due to billable days differential between H1 and H2 2017, specifically Q4. Organic growth in net revenues for 2017 is still anticipated to be in the 1% to 4% range, as per our reiterated full-year 2017 financial outlook. -- Adjusted EBITDA margin at 9.8%, compared to 9.1% in 2016; the increase was due, in large part, to the anticipated improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin from our Canadian operations.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results which, in addition to organic growth, showed adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improvements. This growth reflects our effective strategy execution, and our focus on delivering on our 2017 financial outlook," said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and CEO of WSP. "As well, subsequent to the end of the quarter, we increased our footprint in Latin America with the acquisition of POCH, a 730-employee pure-play engineering services firm based in Chile. This acquisition is in alignment with our 2015-2018 strategic plan and represents a significant milestone in our ambition to become a top-tier player in Latin America".

DIVIDEND

The Board of WSP declared a dividend of $0.375 per share. This dividend will be payable on or about October 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2017.

FINANCIAL REPORT

This release includes, by reference, the 2017 second quarter financial reports, including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and the Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Corporation.

For a copy of our full financial results for the second quarter of 2017, including the MD&A and the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, please visit our website at www.wsp.com.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Q2 YTD -------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------- (in millions of For the For the For the For the dollars, except period from period from period from period from number of shares April 2 to March 27 January 1 January 1 and per share data) July 1 to June 25 to July 1 to June 25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $1,717.2 $1,545.7 $3,351.1 $3,028.7 Less: Subconsultants and direct costs $401.3 $330.2 $759.3 $651.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net revenues(i) $1,315.9 $1,215.5 $2,591.8 $2,377.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel costs $1,015.5 $922.7 $2,005.2 $1,832.5 Occupancy costs $52.4 $56.2 $110.0 $114.0 Other operational costs(1) $108.0 $112.4 $222.9 $216.5 Share of earnings of associates $(0.3) $(0.8) $(1.1) $(1.9) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA(i) $140.3 $125.0 $254.8 $216.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition and integration costs(i) $3.7 $5.1 $6.7 $12.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA(i) $136.6 $119.9 $248.1 $204.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization of intangible assets $20.6 $20.4 $40.7 $40.2 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $19.2 $17.9 $37.9 $36.2 Financial expenses $8.5 $10.7 $16.6 $19.1 Share of depreciation of associates $0.3 $0.4 $0.7 $0.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes $88.0 $70.5 $152.2 $107.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income-tax expense $25.2 $18.0 $41.7 $27.5 Share of tax of associates $- $0.2 $0.1 $0.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings $62.8 $52.3 $110.4 $79.8 -------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to: - Shareholders $62.8 $52.2 $110.4 $79.8 - Non-controlling interests $- $0.1 $- $- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic net earnings per share $0.61 $0.52 $1.08 $0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted net earnings per share $0.61 $0.52 $1.08 $0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic weighted average number of shares 102,246,776 100,172,985 102,009,950 99,919,652 Diluted weighted average number of shares 102,369,071 100,205,307 102,108,867 99,946,297 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Non-IFRS measures are described in the 'Glossary' section (1) Other operational costs include operational foreign exchange gains/losses and interest income

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Corporation reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS. However, the following non-IFRS measures are used by the Corporation: net revenues; EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted EBITDA before Global Corporate costs; adjusted EBITDA margin before Global Corporate costs; adjusted net earnings (loss); adjusted net earnings (loss) per share; adjusted net earnings (loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions; adjusted net earnings (loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions per share; acquisition and integration costs; backlog; funds from operations; funds from operations per share; free cash flow; free cash flow per share; days sales outstanding (or DSO) and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Additional details for these non-IFRS measures can be found in WSP's MD&A, which is posted on WSP's website at www.wsp.com, and filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Management believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations as they provide key metrics of its performance. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 37,000 talented people in 500 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. WSP's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

