

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production data for June suggests that GDP growth strengthened in the second quarter, William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Annual industrial production expanded at a slower pace of 3.4 percent in June, following a 3.5 percent rise in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported on August 8.



Despite this slight slowdown, figures still suggest that GDP growth in the second quarter was bigger than in Q1, the economist said.



Among sectors, growth in manufacturing output accelerated from 3.1 percent in May to 3.8 percent in June.



The headline growth figure was dragged down by weakness in the mining and utilities sectors, where output tends to be volatile, Jackson observed.



Though the latest figures were a little weaker than expectated, they still provide a sign that growth in Q2 may have been stronger than Q1's 5 percent, the economist noted.



Capital Economics assessed that growth was probably stronger in July.



'For one thing, the year-on-year growth rate will be flattered by favorable base effects - industrial production contracted sharply in July last year amid the attempted coup,' Jackson said.



Besides this, leading indicators such as the manufacturing PMI signals a pick-up in growth.



'This supports our view that GDP growth this year will be faster than most expect,' Jackson predicted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX