Global Isoflavones Market Analysis & Forecast 2017-2021 - Rise in the Demand of Nutraceuticals Supplements for Disease Prevention

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Isoflavones Market, Analysis & Forecast 2017-2021: Focus on Source Type: Soybeans, Red Clover, Chickpea, End Use Application: Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Regions" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Isoflavones Market to $21.90 Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2021

Protein malnutrition is a global issue at present, hence, there is an urgent need to explore a solution to the same. Consequently, several new products have emerged in the market, which act as potential alternatives to the conventionally consumed protein source, such as meat. Soyabean is one such alternative that is rich in isoflavones and provides numerous health benefits. As a result, the popularity and consumption of soyabean is growing at a rapid pace across the globe. At present, the U.S., Brazil and China are leading in the production of soybean, with the U.S. being the largest producer. The country produces over 50% of the world's soybean and holds over 50% of the total soybean area globally.



Soyabean is capable of supplying most of the nutrients and can clearly substitute meat, and to some extent, milk as well. For the past 20 years, a considerable amount of research has been done to know the health effects of soy consumption on an individual's health. Initially, isoflavones were used in the animal feed industry but later due to their various health benefits it was realized that these products can also be used in the food industry. Isoflavones belong to the class of phytoestrogen. Phytoestrogen, as defined by the British Working Group on Phytoestrogens of the Committee of Toxicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment of the Food Standards Agency (FSA, 2003), is a plant substance or metabolite which includes biological responses in vertebrates and can moderate the actions of estrogens usually binding to estrogen receptors.



Isoflavone acts as a substitute to the estrogen content present in the human body, by providing several health benefits such as blocking the estrogen receptors and acting as an anti-estrogen. Soybeans, chick peas and certain other legumes, are some of the key source of isoflavones. However, amongst all, soybeans contain the highest concentration of isoflavones. The most important isoflavones found in soybeans are genistein and daidzein.



The isoflavones market is expected to progress at a substantial rate due to the ever growing demand for healthy foods among the health conscious consumers.

The growth for this market is being driven by the following factors:

Increasing health conscious population

Increasing demand of isoflavones from end-use industry

Rise in the demand for nutraceutical supplements

However, there exist certain challenges which are inhibiting the overall growth of the global isoflavones market:

Lack of awareness

High cost of soy

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Industry Analysis



5 Global Isoflavones Market, by Source Type



6 Global Isoflavones Market, by End Use Industry



7 Global Isoflavones Market, by Region



8 Company Profiles



Alaska Spring Parma

Alpro

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bio-gen Extracts PvtLtd

Cargill Health and Food Technologies

Frutarom

Fujicco Cotd

Future Ceuticals Inc

Guzen Development

Herbo Nutra

Koninklijke DSM N

Medisys Biotech PvtLtd

Nutra Green Biotechnology CoLtd

Nutra Science Labs

Nutri Science Innovations LLC

Tradichem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2rrg42/global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716