

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended June, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 8.8 percent in the second quarter from 10.1 percent in the first quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 10.8 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 461,400 in the second quarter from 523,900 in the first quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 559,300.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, dropped to 22.7 percent in the June quarter from 25.1 percent in the March quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX