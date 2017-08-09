EQT Mid Market U.S. Acquires Data Intensity

STOCKHOLM, August 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Mid Market US acquires Data Intensity, a leading independent provider of mission-critical application and database managed services

EQT Mid Market US to support the continued growth trajectory of Data Intensity by leveraging EQT's global network and relationships, experience in scaling international businesses as well as deep knowledge of the Software and IT Services industries

The EQT Mid Market US fund ("EQT Mid Market US") today announced that it has acquired Data Intensity ("Data Intensity" or the "Company") from Audax Private Equity. Data Intensity is a leading independent provider of mission-critical application and database managed services.

Founded in 2001, Data Intensity helps its customers increase the value of their enterprise software and improve the efficiency of critical business processes. The Company cost-effectively supports the full scope of a customer's enterprise data, making their most critical applications and data manageable and actionable. The Company manages more than 3,000 application instances and 10,000 databases across multiple IT environments including on-premise, private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Data Intensity is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with over 650 employees and operations in the U.S., U.K., Europe, Australia, and India.

Brendan Scollans, Partner at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to EQT Mid Market US, said: "We have been impressed by Data Intensity's industry leading technical and functional capabilities, talented management team, and track record of delighting its customers. CEO Kirk Arnold and her team have built a world-class platform that is well positioned for increased momentum in the U.S. and internationally. EQT's expertise in the technology and services sectors, along with its global network, will accelerate the company's growth and expansion strategy."

Kirk Arnold, CEO of Data Intensity, said: "As enterprises in data-intensive industries continue the shift to the hybrid cloud, we enjoy an emerging growth opportunity at the intersection of our expertise in application managed services, public and private cloud delivery platforms, and flexible business models. EQT's investment will help us expand our portfolio of services, enter new markets and incorporate new service-oriented tools and technologies to capitalize on this trend while, above all else, continuing to focus on delivering world-class service to our customers."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to EQT. Jefferies LLC and DH Capital LLC served as financial advisors to Data Intensity. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to Data Intensity and Audax Private Equity. Golub Capital provided financing for the transaction.

About EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 37 billion in raised capital across 24 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in the US, Europe, and Asia with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence, and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is a leading independent managed services provider for enterprise databases, applications, business intelligence solutions and analytics. Our expertise in applications, infrastructure and cloud platforms helps organizations optimize their software investments and business processes, achieving higher availability, performance, velocity and scalability. Our solutions combine best-in-category technology, world-class services, a flexible business model and deep expertise gained from partnering with our customers. Our goal is to cost-effectively support the full scope of a customer's enterprise data lifecycle, making their most critical applications and data manageable and actionable.

More info: www.dataintensity.com

Contacts:

EQT Press Office, +46-8-506-55-334

Brendan Scollans, Partner at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to EQT, +1 (917) 281-0849

KEKST: + 1 (212) 521-4800 (US media) Daniel Yunger or Ross Lovern,

daniel.yunger@kekst.com / ross.lovern@kekst.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eqt-ab/r/eqt-mid-market-us-acquires-data-intensity,c2323850

The following files are available for download: