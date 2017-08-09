Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (OTC Pink: GNPWF), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that Meryllion Resources Corp., (CSE: MYR), ("Meryllion") has retained Gunpowder to act as advisor to Meryllion for their proposed business combination with Thunderhawk Cannabis Ltd., ("Thunderhawk").

Thunderhawk is currently controlled by Principals who are long standing residents of Listuguj, a Mi'gmaq Indigenous community located in the southwestern part of the Gaspe Peninsula. Thunderhawk is in the process of developing a cannabis related commercial enterprise with the initial primary purpose of operating a retail cannabis storefront (a 'Dispensary') in Listuguj that will distribute cannabis products in accordance with applicable laws.

Gunpowder will earn a success fee upon completion of Meryllion's proposed business combination with Thunderhawk, the terms of which will be disclosed upon completion for confidentially reasons.

Gunpowder is also please to announce that it has invested Fifty Thousand Dollars ("$50,000.00") CDN in Meryllion's recent private placement. Meryllion recently raised Two Hundred and Ten Thousand Dollars ("$210,000.00") CDN to complete its proposed business combination with Thunderhawk.

Gunpowder received Two Million ("2,000,000") Units at a purchase price of Two and a Half Cents ("$0.025) CDN per Unit. Each Unit that Gunpowder purchased is comprised of one common share of Meryllion, and one half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles Gunpowder to acquire one common share of Meryllion for $0.05 for a period of 18 months from the closing date. All common shares issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "We are pleased that Gunpowder was able to win this mandate. It is gratifying to see that we are beginning to establish ourselves as the go to adviser to assist small cap companies with their go public needs."

